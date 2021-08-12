Battlefield 2042 Technical Test Details: Bugs, Bullet Types, Ping System, Destruction

Battlefield 2042 is currently hosting an invitation-only technical test to gather feedback and to put its online servers under load. It goes without saying that all invited players will not be going public with their experience but crucial details have still leaked out nonetheless.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson shared a number of new details from the Battlefield 2042 technical test, which he incidentally managed to get in through someone else’s account.

First and foremost, Battlefield 2042 is using a build from July 29 for its technical test. While the build is new, the game apparently has lots of bugs and is poorly optimized. That should not be concerning, at least for now, because technical builds are usually only to stress test online infrastructure.

Secondly, there will be four types of bullets or rounds in Battlefield 2042: light, medium, heavy, and armor piercing. Each type will have its own use and advantages depending on the target and situation.

Thirdly, knife executions in Battlefield 2042 will be in third-person just like in Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends.

Furthermore, destruction has been compared to the likes of Battlefield 3 just as previously stated by developer DICE. The maps actually use dynamic environments, meaning that explosions will cause objects such as tables and chairs to fly off in all directions, adding to immersion and realism.

There is a ping system for players to use and which is similar to the one in Battlefield 5. Specialists will also shout out (some) commands when players ping instructions.

The technical test has also confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will be using Easy Anti-Cheat which is being used by many popular games like Apex Legends, Dead by Daylight, Fortnite, Smite, and Rust, among many others.

Expect more details to surface in the coming days. Once again, note that the current technical test build is to only stress test the online servers. Battlefield 2042 should not be judged based on its technical test results. There are plans for an open beta in the coming months and which should give a better idea about the state of the game and what to expect at launch.

Battlefield 2042 will officially launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on October 22, 2021.