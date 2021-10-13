Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone Might Support 24 Players On Previous-Gen

Battlefield 2042 might have just leaked the number of supported players for Hazard Zone ahead of its upcoming official reveal.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known Battlefield insider Tom Henderson claimed that Hazard Zone will support 24 players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and 32 players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S and PC.

#BATTLEFIELD2042 Hazard Zone: 32 players for PS5 / Xbox Series X|S / PC

24 players for PS4 / Xbox One — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) October 13, 2021

Hazard Zone is one of the three modes which will be available on the day Battlefield 2042 releases. The mode in question has so far only been teased by developer DICE to feature squad-based gameplay with high-stakes, but has been reported to be similar to games like Escape from Tarkov and Hunt: Showdown where players go against each other in a high-risk high-reward situation.

It hence reasons that DICE went with a lower number of supported players for Hazard Zone in order to slow down the fast-paced gameplay which the Battlefield franchise is generally known for. The pacing issue might also be why Hazard Zone will be played in smaller maps or isolated portions of existing Battlefield 2042 maps.

Battlefield 2042 was announced to feature some of the largest maps ever and that too with up to 128 players per match, at least on current-generation platforms. Dwindling that player-count to just a dozen on previous-generation consoles will not make players happy. However, anyone who has played Escape from Tarkov will understand that even 24 players will make for a tense-filled extraction in a Battlefield-signature map.

DICE will be revealing Hazard Zone for Battlefield 2042 on October 14, the same day and on the same time as Call of Duty: Vanguard reveals its zombies mode. Hazard Zone has also been rumored to feature story-driven updates through its live service season passes.