Battlefield 2042 Might Be Getting Delayed

There may possibly be a few dark clouds hovering over Battlefield 2042 right now regarding its final release date.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson stated that Battlefield 2042 will be delayed by “several weeks” and not several months as other leakers have been claiming.

Battlefield 2042 was earlier claimed to be getting delayed into 2022 but according to Henderson, is being pushed ahead by a month at most. The good news being that the awaited open beta will not be impacted and is still reportedly slated to go live next week on September 22, 2021.

It also seems like all of this is an unfolding thing right now internally – But we will definitely hear what's up by the end of the week. Dates are horrible to tweet about because they can change so easily, but this is what I've heard. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021

Expect developer DICE and publisher Electronic Arts to soon make a formal announcement if there really is a delay in the making. Considering how DICE has been playing around the open beta, something is definitely aloof behind closed doors.

DICE previously confirmed an open beta to take place somewhere within September 2021 but is yet to confirm any dates. It was widely presumed last month that the open beta would take place in early September but based on leakers like Henderson, has been delayed to late September owing to unknown reasons.

DICE being silent all of a sudden will surely be a source of concern for fans. Battlefield 2042 will be a multiplayer-only live service game at release, which makes it important that there are no technical or performance woes on day one. Hence, it would be in the best interest of the community to delay the release date in order to ensure a smooth release.

Battlefield 2042 is officially pegged to release on October 22, 2021. Unofficially though, the release date has been shifted to either late November 2021 or early 2022.