Battlefield 2042 is a game where only the well-equipped survive therefore it’s only natural that you want to compete and win against your enemies. In this guide, we will be providing with you the best loadouts for Assault Rifles to use in Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 Best Assault Rifle Loadouts

After a recent patch update in Battlefield 2042, the Assault Rifles have received a slight tweak for the better.

War is always about evolution and adaptation so why not try out something new? Those who wanted to use the Rifles or those who now want to experiment, look no further!

Once you know what you are looking for, you can easily modify these Assault Rifles in BF2042 to create the perfect setups.

M5A3

Sight: Fusion Holo

Fusion Holo Ammunition: Close Combat

Close Combat Underbarrel: Cobra Grip

Cobra Grip Barrel: Warhawk Compensator

This setup for the M5A3 Assault Rifle is meant for Close Quarter Combat in BF2042.

This will make your M5A3 a hybrid between an SMG and Rifle. Especially when your ammunition will set up your gun with SMG bullets.

Meaning your short-range will be compensated with high damage against infantry.

Stay up close and personal since the under-barrel and barrel will guarantee high accuracy to get those shots that will take your opponents off guard.

AK-24

Sight: Fusion Holo

Fusion Holo Ammunition: Standard Magazine

Standard Magazine Underbarrel: LWG Grip

LWG Grip Barrel: Warhawk Compensator

This BF2042 loadout will reward a player who is proficient with gun control. It may take a little bit of practicing but after getting those satisfying shots from a distance, you will see the beauty of this rifle.

The best method of firing with this rifle is by tap-firing. Don’t hold down on your mouse and waste your ammunition.

Talking about distance, if you want to go from mid to long-range, its best that you switch to a Long Barrel. And if you are having trouble with shooting down a short-ranged enemy then switch out your compensator for a muzzle that has better vertical recoil.

Basically, play around with your attachments according to the range. Find your fit and have fun!

SFAR-M GL

Sight: Fusion Holo or Raven 4x

Fusion Holo or Raven 4x Ammunition: Standard Magazine

Standard Magazine Underbarrel: 40 MM Incendiary

40 MM Incendiary Barrel: Warhawk Compensator

The SFAR is similar to AK especially when it comes to recoil and ferocity. This assault rifle is best for engaging with mid-ranged enemies.

In combination with the long-ranged sight and ammunition, you will have the flexibility of taking out enemies from a distance as well. If you have good gun control of course.

The SFAR’s under-barrel also has a grenade launcher option so we recommend that you choose incendiary. You could choose the smoke grenade, which is especially useful for hiding objectives or controlling certain choked areas.

But at the moment, the smoke vanishes almost instantaneously which is why we recommended a more lethal option.

AC-42

Sight: K8 Holo

K8 Holo Ammunition: Standard Issue

Standard Issue Underbarrel: Cobra Grip

Cobra Grip Barrel: Warhawk Compensator

The AC-42 is a late-game Assault rifle for a reason. Two bursts are enough to kill an enemy from mid-range. Mind you that this is a burst fire Assault Rifle, give it a chance and stick to it.

With the attachment combination written above, our objective is to make the AC-42 into a lethal CQC-centric firearm.

You could sit back and attack your opponents from a distance by switching your sights to a long-ranged one and equip high power rounds.

It may take you some time to acquaint yourself with the recoil but it’s definitely worth it.