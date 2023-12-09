Batman: Arkham Knight Lamb To The Slaughter Walkthrough

Lamb to the Slaughter is one of the Most Wanted side missions in Batman: Arkham Knight where you need to save a rebellious, loud-mouthed journalist named Jack Ryder. He is willing to do anything and go anywhere to break a story, which unfortunately lands him in the hands of the crazed cult leader Deacon Blackfire.

FYI You need to complete at least 12 out of 14 Most Wanted missions to unlock the Knightfall Protocol ending.

Something interesting to note here is that if you speak with Ryder in the GCPD interrogation room before this mission is unlocked, you will notice that he is listening to Deacon Blackfire’s audio tapes and has a sword on the table that the Deacon uses to sacrifice him. It is a pretty cool foreshadowing of things to come.

How to unlock Lamb to the Slaughter

Lamb to the Slaughter becomes available close to the end of the main storyline, making it the final Most Wanted mission of Batman: Arkham Knight. You will be contacted by Oracle after saving her servers from Scarecrow’s men as part of a main story mission. She will reveal that Jack Ryder has gotten himself into trouble.

Head to the GCPD interrogation room where Ryder usually sits but you will find his chair empty. There will be audio tape that confirms he has gone to investigate a lead at the Lady of Gotham on Miagani Island. This will start the Lamb to the Slaughter side mission and you can head out to save Ryder.

FYI Saving Jack Ryder unlocks The Cult achievement.

How to complete Lamb to the Slaughter in Batman: Arkham Knight

The Lady of Gotham is on a small island right below Bleake Island. Since it is surrounded by water, you need to launch yourself into the air and glide your way to the location marked on the map below.

Once you reach the giant statue, you will discover a caged arena full of cultists and Deacon Blackfire getting ready to sacrifice Jack Ryder.

Before you jump into the arena, however, use your Disruptor to disable the two weapon crates as shown in the image below. This will prevent the cultists from arming themselves with knives and guns during the fight to come.

Once the weapon crates are disabled, jump into the ring to start a 3-minute timer. You have to beat a total of 25 cultists simultaneously before the clock reaches zero or else Ryder dies. In addition, you have to do this while staying away from the electric fence.

Do note that even though you disabled the weapon crates before the fight, some cultists will still be armed with knives. Watch out for them, as well as the other cultists who pick up their dropped knives.

TIP You can push enemies into the electric fence to electrocute them.

Once all of the goons have been dealt with, use your Remote Electrical Charge to shut down the four generators beneath the stage. Then grapple to the cage and use the side entrance on the right to enter and apprehend Deacon Blackfire.

You can keep your fingers crossed that Ryder learned a lesson from this and will stop going beyond for his exclusive scoops. This will mark the end of Lamb to the Slaughter in Batman: Arkham Knight.