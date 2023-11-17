Batman: Arkham City Storyteller Achievement Guide

“Storyteller” is one of the lengthiest achievements to unlock in Batman: Arkham City. You have to visit and talk to the Calendar Man in his cell on 12 different days, each corresponding to a real-world holiday.

Thus, completing the Calendar Man achievement the way it was intended would take an actual year. Luckily there is a way around this problem to talk to the Calendar Man on all of his dates in about half an hour.

The Calendar Man location in Batman: Arkham City

You can find the Calendar Man in a cell in the basement of the Solomon Wayne Courthouse. Make your way to the courthouse in the northern part of the map and enter through the back entrance. Take the stairs below and turn right into a corridor of two cells. The first will contain a Riddler Trophy. The second, Calendar Man.

There is a calendar on the wall next to his cell that tells you the exact dates on which you should visit him. You will not see all 12 dates encircled from the get-go though. You will only get to know the next date after completing the first one.

The interesting thing to note here is that the calendar changes from year to year just like in the real world. Some holidays like Christmas will always take place on the same date. Others like Thanksgiving move around depending on the year.

Below are the 2023 dates on which you need to visit the Calendar Man for the achievement. The ones subject to change based on the year have been marked. So if you are playing Batman: Arkham City in any year, you can check your real-world calendar to match the dates.

January 1 – New Year’s Day

February 14 – Valentine’s Day

March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day

April 1 – April Fool’s Day

May 14 – Mother’s Day (changing)

June 18 – Father’s Day (changing)

July 4 – Independence Day

August 16 – St. Roch’s Day

September 4 – Labor Day (changing)

October 31 – Halloween

November 23 – Thanksgiving (changing)

December 25 – Christmas

FYI You have to speak with the Calendar Man on each date to progress your achievement. Just visiting his cell will not count.

How to unlock the Storyteller achievement in Batman: Arkham City

The best and most efficient way to unlock the Storyteller achievement is by manually changing your system clock. This beats waiting months for the next holiday date.

This trick works for both consoles and PC but make sure that you are disconnected from the internet. Otherwise, your system will automatically sync your clock and you will have to start again from the first date.

FYI On your PC, click on the time/date in the lower right corner of the taskbar to change the time. On your console, head into Settings > System > Time/Date.

When ready, change your system date to January 1 for New Year’s Day and head over to the courthouse to speak with the Calendar Man. Once he is done talking, check the calendar on the wall to confirm your next date and leave the courthouse.

Outside, alt-tab (or switch to your console dashboard) and change your system date to the next Calendar Man date. Head back inside to speak with the Calendar Man again. Rinse and repeat for each date until Christmas Day to conclude the year.

Depending on the time of the day, some dates might not register as Batman: Arkham City operates on GMT. You can fix that by changing your time zone to GMT or changing your system time to match GMT.

You can check your progress by looking at the calendar next to his cell. After every successful visit, the related month will be crossed off.

TIP If the dates on the calendar are not circled, try changing your system clock to 2011 or 2012.

You will unlock the Storyteller achievement after crossing out all 12 dates. If you visit his cell again afterward, you will find that the Calendar Man has escaped. There will be someone else, probably another inmate, hanging from the ceiling.