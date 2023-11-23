Batman: Arkham City Steel Mill Riddle Solutions

The Steel Mill can be a confusing area to explore, which you must endure to find and solve its riddles in Batman: Arkham City. These are part of the cumbersome Riddler Challenge and require the world’s greatest detective to bring his puzzle-solving skills to the table.

There are a total of seven riddles in the Steel Mill. Make sure to bring your Freeze Blast along because some of them require that gadget to solve.

How to solve all Steel Mill riddles in Batman: Arkham City

Riddle #1: What can BOYLE and Freeze at the same time?

On one of the walls of the Cooling Tunnel – B, there is a blue poster. The text on this poster reads “BOYLE CRYOGENICS”. Scan this poster to complete the riddle.

Riddle #2: This question can only be answered from an unusual perspective. Can you get yourself there?

Inside the lower section of the Cooling Tunnel – the western portion of the Steel Mill, there is a green question mark on the north wall behind the ladder. You can see this with your Detective Vision.

The opposite end of this room leads into the water. Toss a Freeze Blast into the water to create an ice raft and jump on it. Then, use your grappling hook on the ring on the left side of the wall and pull yourself in line with the question mark.

At this point, you will also see a green dot on the lower wall. The solution to this riddle lies in aligning the question mark with the dot below it via your raft.

Riddle #3: Do you really need to hammer it home? Everyone knows Harley is stupid.

Just as you enter the Cooling Tunnel – D from the west, look to the right to find a miniature Joker. Scan the hammer right beside it to solve this riddle.

Riddle #4: Surely someone was clowning around when they qualified this person?

Get into the first room on the left inside the Smelting Chamber and look towards the wall in front of you. You will see a couple of pictures of the Joker, and in between them, a certificate from the University of Gotham. Scan the certificate to complete this Steel Mill riddle.

Riddle #5: Once assembled, do these two become one again?

In the northern portion of the Steel Mill is the Assembly Line room. At the eastern end of it, you find a vent above you – climb into it and reach the opposite end.

In this new area, you will see the Abramovici Twins sitting together and chatting. Scan the two to solve the Steel Mill riddle in Batman: Arkham City.

Riddle #6: The more things change the more they stay the same. What dummy said that?

In the top left corner of the Manager’s Office – northeastern corner of the Steel Mill – you will find Harley Quinn’s outfit on display next to the joker.

This is her outfit from Arkham Asylum. Scan this outfit to complete the riddle.

Riddle #7: What’s a funnyman without his box of tricks?

Reach the Boiler Room in the Basement of the Steel Mill. In the northern part of it, there are a couple of crates stacked together and a small box on top of one of them.

This box contains a couple of fish, a pair of glasses, and a toy revolver next to it. Scan this box to solve the riddle.