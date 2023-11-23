Batman: Arkham City Park Row Riddle Solutions

Park Row has another series of riddles that the Riddler has laid out for you to solve in Batman: Arkham City. You can reveal their locations by interrogating special, highlighted thugs, but we have gone ahead and marked the map for you to make the challenge easier.

You will find a total of 15 riddles in the Park Row district, the last of which is the only not not available in your menu. You will have to unlock that by interacting with the Riddler. Here is what you need to do.

How to solve all Park Row riddles in Batman: Arkham City

Riddle #1: It’s far from PURRFECT, but she calls it home.

Head to Catwoman’s Apartment building, located north of the Solomon Wayne Courthouse. In the square area between the buildings, there is a fence with a neon “Catwoman Must Die” sign that you need to scan to solve your first Park Row riddle in Batman: Arkham City.

Riddle #2: You’ve been warned. People aren’t the only unstable part of this city.

There are metal gates littered with warning signs outside the building north of the Church/Medical Center and east of Catwoman’s Apartments. Scan the Catastrophic Subsidence sign under the microphone to get the solution.

Riddle #3: DA campaign special: Get two votes, for the price of one.

The solution to this Riddler Challenge can be found in the building southwest of the Solomon Wayne Courthouse. Under the metal framework, you will find a shabby Harvey Dent Campaign Office. Scan the entrance to complete the Riddle.

Riddle #4: I wonder how you can land an appointment with this milliner? Perhaps it would be best to book?

There is a bar directly south of the Solomon Courthouse which also served as the Mad Hatter’s Hideout. Scanning the “Alice In Wonderland” book on the table will solve the Riddle.

If you can’t find the book, try coming back after completing the Tea Party side quest.

Riddle #5: Has this flower turned over a new leaf?

North of the Confiscated Chemical Goods Vault, there is a flower shop called Baudelaire next to Gotham’s Hardware store. To solve the riddle, simply scan its entrance.

Riddle #6: This den is where the vicious animals take your treasure. Is it theft, if it’s already stolen?

Head to the Confiscated Goods Vault entrance located east of Ace Chemical’s building. Scan the white Tyger Confiscated Goods sign to complete another Park Row riddle in Batman: Arkham City.

Riddle #7: This question can only be answered from an unusual perspective. Can you get yourself there?

Get up on the flag pole above the Solomon Courthouse entrance and face towards Ace Chemicals. Arrange the parts into a question mark symbol to complete the Riddle.

Riddle #8: Do you have Strange thoughts? Maybe you should seek help?

You will need to scan the “Strange Wands” sign outside its entrance to solve the riddle. It is located southwest of the Solomon Wayne Courthouse, on the street left of Monarch Theater.

Riddle #9: I am an actor who can transform a film with the final cut. Who am I?

Scan the film poster “Basil Karlo’s The Terror” outside the Monarch Theater. You will find it southeast of the Solomon Courthouse.

Riddle #10: Six legs went in and only two came out. Where am I?

Scan the “Crime Alert” sign on the lamppost behind the Monarch Theater to find the solution to the Riddle. You can get there quickly by jumping over the fence on the right of the Theater’s entrance.

Riddle #11: Acing this chemistry test will illuminate you.

To solve this Riddler Challenge, scan the Ace Chemicals neon sign on the rooftop of its building.

Riddle #12: BANG! BANG! Order in the court.

Enter through the door in the back right corner of Solomon Wayne Courthouse. Scan the gavel and guns in the glass box to your right to solve the Riddle.

Riddle #13: Who’s crazy enough to date this guy?

Near the 12th Park Row riddle, instead of heading through the door in the back right corner of the Solomon Wayne Courthouse, take the stairs on your left down to the cellars in Batman: Arkham City.

Take the first right and scan the prisoner in the corner cell to complete the riddle.

Riddle #14: If you find the name, does the Cash come hand in hand?

There is a photograph of Aaron Cash with his family inside the Church Medical Center that you need to scan to solve the riddle. You will find it in the cubby with the desk next to the body on the stretcher on your left.

Riddle #15: I am an instrument whose music always comes from the heart. What am I?

This Riddle will be presented to you during your conversation with the Riddler in the Medical Center. Scan the pipe organ in the very back to solve the Riddle.