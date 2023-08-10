Baldur’s Gate 3 Romance Tips

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an RPG that explores all sorts of interactions, but the one discussed in this guide will be romance, so you need some tips. With several companions available in BG3, you can romance any of them based on your interests and views.

There is no restriction for gender or race when it comes to romance, and you can even choose to romance multiple companions at a time, although some of them might not like it. Romancing a character in BG3 requires gaining their approval and resting with them at camp to trigger intimidating romance scenes.

This guide is written to provide tips on how to romance characters and get the most out of your companionship.

How to gain Companion approval in Baldur’s Gate 3

The first and one of the most important tips to romance a character in Baldur’s Gate 3 is to gain high approval from them. This can only be done if your companion highly believes you. The best way to gain approval from your character is to study their personality and then make choices that align the best with them.

Although most of the approval comes from big decisions, sometimes minuscule moments also count, so always make sure to put in your best efforts.

Polish the Insight Skill

The Insight Skill will especially be helpful if you want romance companions in BG3. You will be in situations where you will be presented with several choices. Simply doing the right thing is not enough to woo your companion. You need to study their persona and traits and then make a choice that would work best with your companion.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Focus on Companion’s personal quests

Another essential way to get into the good books of your romanceable companion is to focus on their quests and help them reach their goals. This will create a sense of unity and lead them to form a favorable opinion of you.

Avoid choices that the Companion disapproves

With all the choices you are presented with every step of the way in Baldur’s Gate 3, you have to tread carefully, as one wrong choice can lead you to gain disapproval from your companion. It results in low chances of romancing them.

With official companions, the approval or disapproval notification appears in BG3 so you can know about your companion’s opinion after every choice you make.

Converse with your companion as much as you can

You can know much about someone by talking to them; the same goes for your Baldur’s Gate 3 companions. Talk to them as much as you can, especially when they have an exclamation mark above their heads.

You will learn a lot about the character’s interests and personality through simple conversations and then make your choices accordingly. This will help you tremendously while courting them.

How to get Romance scenes in BG3

It would be best to head to the camp as often as possible to get the most romantic scenes. You can rest there or take long rests. Your companion will be present there, and automatic romance scenes will appear in BG3 if their approval is high enough for you.