Baldur’s Gate 3: Most OP Bladesinging Wizard Build

Bladesinging is a new subclass of Wizard in Baldur’s Gate 3 introduced with patch 8. This wizard is a master of using swords and can invoke Bladesong to boost its defenses and movement speed.

The Bladesinging Wizard uses its sword to cast weapons, making it the powerhouse of the team. They can also access spells from other wizard classes, making them a complete offense and support package.

In this guide, we will tell you how to craft an amazing Bladesinging Wizard build in Baldur’s Gate 3 that can demolish any enemy in its path.

Level 1 Selections for Bladesinging Wizard Build

At level 1 for the wizard class, you can make the following selections after going through the character creation screen.

Race: Half-Elf

Subrace: Drow Half-Elf

Class: Wizard

You will get three cantrips as a starter bonus for your wizard class. Our recommendations are.

Booming Blade: Attack your enemy with your weapon. They will take 1d6 Thunder Damage whenever they move.

Bone Chill: Deals 1d8 Necrotic damage to the enemies. Undead enemies get a disadvantage on their attack rolls.

Ray of Frost: Deals 1d8 cold damage and reduces the movement speed of the target by 3m.

You can also prepare 6 spells at this point.

Mage Armor: Increases your Armor Class to 13 + Dexterity Modifier.

Shield: Increases your Armor Class by 5 when an attack is about to hit you. You will also become immune to Magic Missile.

Magic Missile: Deals 3d4 + 3 force damage to the enemies.

Thunderwave: Deals 2d8 Thunder damage to the enemies. They still take half damage on a save.

Ice Knife: Deals 1d10 piercing + 2d6 cold damage to the enemies. The shard of ice still explodes on a save.

Find Familiar: Summons a fey who takes the shape of your favorite beast.

Skill Points: Strength (8), Dexterity (15+1), Constitution (14), Intelligence (14+2), Wisdom (10), Charisma (10).

With the above selections, you will get the following proficiencies.

Weapons: Daggers, Quarterstaffs, Light Crossbows, Spears, Pikes, and Halberds.

Skills: Arcana, Insight, Medicine, and Intimidation.

FYI We have a detailed guide on Proficiency and how it works.

Level 2 Selections for Bladesinging Wizard Build

As soon as you reach level 2, your HP will increase to 14 from 8. At this point, you can also select your subclass.

Subclass: Bladesinging

You will also get the following subclass features.

Training in War and Song: You gain proficiency with Light armor and Performance skill. It will also give you proficiency with Longswords, Scimitars, Rapiers, Shortswords, Sickles, and Daggers.

Bladesong Power: A resource required to use the Bladesong.

You will also get the following subclass action.

Baldesong: You gain a +2 bonus to your Armor Class, and your movement speed increases by 3m. It also grants you an advantage in Acrobatics and a +2 bonus towards Constitution saving throws.

You can learn two more spells at this point.

Chromatic Orb: You can deal 3d8 elemental damage to the enemies and create the surface of the same element on impact.

Fog Cloud: Blinds or obscures the creature within the cloud for 14 turns.

For the Bladesinging weapon, we recommend going with Rapiers.

Don’t change your prepared spells as they are good for now.

Level 3 Selections for Bladesinging Wizard Build

Upon reaching level 3, your HP will increase to 20 from 14. You can also prepare two more spells at this point. Our recommendations are.

Hold Person: Holds an enemy who can’t act, react, or move. Any attack on them within a range of 3m is always a critical attack.

Misty Step: Teleports you to a location you can see.

Also, prepare the Hold person at this point.

Level 4 Selections for Bladesinging Wizard Build

Upon reaching level 4, your HP will increase to 26 from 20. You can also select one more cantrip at this point.

Fire Bolt: Deals 1d10 fire damage to the enemies.

You can select two more spells at this point. Our recommendations are.

Scorching Ray: Deals 6d6 fire damage to the enemies.

Darkness: Creates a cloud of darkness that blinds enemies. They can’t make ranged attacked into or out of it.

Prepare the Find Familiar spell at level 4. Your first feat slot also unlocks.

Feat: Ability Points. Invest both points in the Intelligence stat to increase it to 18.

Level 5 Selections for Bladesinging Wizard Build

As soon as you reach level 5, your HP will increase to 32 from 26. You will gain an additional Bladesong Power at this level.

Level 3 spells become available at level 5, and you can choose two of them.

Haste: Target yourself or an ally to become hastened. Gain a bonus action, become faster, and gain a +2 bonus to your Armor Class.

Counterspell: Stop a spell from being cast.

Prepare Counterspell at this point.

Level 6 Selections for Bladesinging Wizard Build

At level 6, your HP will increase to 38 from 32. You can prepare two more spells at this point.

Fireball: Deals 8d6 fire damage to the target and surrounding enemies upon an explosion.

Lightning Bolt: Deals 8d6 Lightning damage to the enemies in a line. They still take half damage on a save.

Prepare both spells by removing Find Familiar before moving on to level 7.

You will also get a new subclass feature called Extra Attack.

Extra Attack: Allows you to make an extra attack if you hit the enemy with a weapon or an unarmed strike.

Level 7 Selections for Bladesinging Wizard Build

Upon reaching level 7, your HP will increase to 44 from 38. Level 4 spells unlock at this point, and you can choose two more spells.

Conjure Minor Elemental: Conjure an elemental that fights on your behalf.

Ice Storm: Summons ice from the sky that strikes all the enemies around the target to deal 2d8 bludgeoning + 4d6 cold damage. Enemies still take half damage on a save.

Prepare the Conjure Minor Elemental spell before moving forward.

Level 8 Selections for Bladesinging Wizard Build

As soon as you reach level 8, your HP will increase to 50 from 44. The second feat slot also unlocks.

Feat: Ability Improvement. Invest both points in the Intelligence stat to increase it to 20.

You can also select two more spells at this point. Our recommendations are.

Confusion: Confuse a group of enemies to make them attack at random, wander aimlessly, or even skip their turns.

Wall of Fire: Deals 5d8 fire damage to the enemies standing close to the wall of fire.

Level 9 Selections for Bladesinging Wizard Build

Upon reaching level 9, your HP will increase to 56 from 50. You will also gain an additional Songblade Power at this point.

Level 5 spells become available at level 9. You can learn two more spells now. Our recommendations are.

Cone of Cold: Deals 8d8 cold damage to the enemies. They still take half the damage on a save.

Conjure Elemental: Conjure an elemental that fights alongside you.

Prepare both spells before moving forward.

Level 10 Selections for Bladesinging Wizard Build

At level 10, your HP will increase to 62 from 56. You will also gain an additional subclass feature.

Song of Defense: When you take damage during Bladesong, you can expend your save slot to subtract 5 damage per spell slot.

One more bonus cantrip becomes available to choose from a selection of a few.

Shocking Grasp: Deals 3d8 Lightning damage to the enemies. This cantrip has an advantage over metallic enemies.

You can prepare two more spells at level 10. Our recommendations are.

Hold Monster: Paralyzes an enemy who can’t act, react, or move. Any attack on the enemy from within 3m is always a critical strike.

Planar Binding: Target an otherworldly creature and bind it conscious to your own. They will fight for you for the next 10 turns, or if they die.

Prepare Hold Monster spell before moving forward.

Level 11 Selections for Bladesinging Wizard Build

Upon reaching level 11, your HP will increase to 68 from 62. Level 6 spells become available at this point.

Chain Lightning: Deals 10d8 Lightning damage to the enemy. 3 more lightning strike erupts from the target and hit 3 more enemies to deal the same amount of lightning damage.

Otiluke’s Freezing Sphere: Deals 10d6 ice damage to the enemies and creates an ice surface.

Prepare Chain Lightning spell before moving forward.

Level 12 Selections for Bladesinging Wizard Build

As soon as you reach level 12, your HP will increase to 74 from 68. You can prepare two more spells at this point.

Wall of Ice: Deals 10d6 ice + 10d6 ice damage to the enemies for the next 60 turns.

Globe of Invulnerability: Protects anyone standing inside the globe from all kinds of damage for the next 3 turns.

The final feat slot also unlocks.

Feat: Alert. Grants a +5 bonus to your initiative rolls and saves you from getting surprised.

Best Gear and Accessories for Bladesinging Wizard Build

Head: Hood of the Weave. You gain a +2 bonus to Spell Attack Rolls and Spell Save DC.

Cloak: Cloak of Protection. Grants a +1 bonus to Armor Class and Saving Throws.

Armor: Wavemother’s Robe. +1 Armor Class. You get resistance against Fire and Cold damage. If you are standing in water at the start of your turn, you regain 1-4 HP at the start of every turn.

Gloves: Daredevil Gloves. You will gain a +1 bonus to spell attack rolls.

Boots: Evasive Boots. You gain a +1 bonus to Armor Class and Acrobatics.

Rings: Killer’s Sweetheart (upon killing a creature, your next attack roll is always a critical hit. Can be used once per long rest), Ring of Protection (increases Armor Class and Saving Throws by 1).

Amulet: Amulet of Greater Health. Increases the Constitution of its wearer to 23.

Best Weapons for Bladesinging Wizard Build

For this build, we will be using Duelist’s Prerogative. This is a Legendary weapon and has the following properties.

Deals 10-20 damage

+3 weapon enchantment

With an empty off-hand, you land a critical hit with an attack roll of 19. You will also get an extra reaction that turn.

On a hit with the melee weapon, you deal additional necrotic damage equal to your proficiency bonus.

For the ranged weapon, we will be going with the Hellrider’s Longbow. It has the following weapon characteristics.