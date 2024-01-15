Best Ways To Use Mage Hand Spell In Baldur’s Gate 3

Mage Hand is one of the important spells in BG3. This spell allows an invisible or spectral hand to move, manipulate, interact, or even hold items. It has a range of 18 meters, which is enough to roam around. To acquire this spell, the wearer needs to have a Djinni ring.

Mage Hand can be used by the Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, and Wizard class from level 1 and by Eldritch Knight and Arcane Trickster by level 3. For Eldritch Knight and Arcane Trickster, the mage hand spell transfigures an invisible hand, which makes it much more helpful if you have either of these classes.

As for other classes, if the mage hand comes across an enemy or suspecting person, you need to do a saving throw and pass it. Let’s look at all the ways in which you can use the Mage Hand spell in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Move objects from one place to another

As mage hand is a replica of your real hand, it can move objects ranging in weight from very light to medium. You can move objects from one place to another to either get them within your range or away from you.

This is also applicable to loot that you may not want to reach yourself due to enemies or traps. Additionally, you can also throw items at a certain aim if needed.

Move levers and press buttons

What’s the use of a Mage Hand in BG3 if it can’t assist you in opening gates or revealing secret rooms? Yes, Mage’s hand can interact with levers and push buttons. If you are far away from a place where the lever is or want to avoid combat as the lever is near enemies, you can send your magic hand and do that work for you.

However, make sure the mage hand is working properly, as some players have complained about the Mage hand not working properly for pulling levers and pushing buttons.

Get into tight spaces

Too small to go through? No worries, as your Mage Hand is just the size. Having small spaces that are harder to see through can keep you away from some loot. There are some small caves or hidden spaces in buildings that are too small for the character in Baldur’s Gate 3. That is when Mage Hand comes to the rescue.

Sometimes, these small spaces provide a look towards the space that is yet hidden from you. Take advantage of the Mage’s hand and use it to see if there is danger lying ahead.

Disarm traps or minefields

As the Mage hand works like an actual floating hand, you can use it to disarm traps. Send your mage hand to do the work for you and disarm the traps by using the dice roll as the character usually does. Just make sure the players are far away so that when the trap goes off, the players or your allies are not hurt.

Explore around with Mage’s hand, and if it comes into contact with a minefield, the player can stay safe with the knowledge that there may be minefields in the area.

Shove or Throw Enemies

Mage Hand in BG3 may not seem like much, but it does have a little strength to it. If you see an enemy near the edge, you can use Mage’s hand to nudge him off the area. This works on smaller enemies, so use it only during combat with them.

Cause Distractions

Don’t want to have combat and still need to move through an area filled with enemies? Cast the Mage Hand spell and distract them by getting it near them. They get interested in it and move towards it. Once they start attacking it, you know you are safe, so do what needs to be done.

Throw Potions

You can either throw stones or nearby objects at the enemies or throw potions in Baldur’s Gate 3. Throwing rocks can be helpful to distract the enemy from your unarmed or injured ally. If you’re still hidden and can see your enemies, throw rocks at them to get the upper hand later in combat.

For potions, the working is a little different. Equip a potion to the mage hand that you know can cause damage like poison or burn. Throw the potion at the enemy, and the bottle will crash on the ground, causing them to be affected.

This is best for the scenario where few enemies are standing close together. The potion affects all the ones that touch the liquid already thrown. Similarly, help your allies by throwing a healing potion their way during combat.

As one-time Shield

If you already have Mage Hand equipped, it can act as a shield for your character. If the enemy attacks and the mage hand is in between you and the enemy, the attack will land on the hand, saving you from the damage. Even though this is a good use, it rarely works in combat.

These are all the best ways you can use the Mage Hand in Baldur’s Gate 3. Even though there are a lot of uses for Mage Hand, it sometimes gets tied into issues due to not working properly. It’s better to use it for more in combat, as those actions are much more promising.