What Is Karmic Dice In Baldur’s Gate 3

Being a D&D game, Baldur’s Gate 3 has a dice system that is used in and out of combat to determine the outcome of every major action you take. Of course with a 20-sided die, the chances of failure with those skill checks are also quite high. That is where the Karmic Dice system in Baldur’s Gate 3 comes in.

How does the Baldur’s Gate 3 Karmic Dice work?

Karmic Dice is a setting in the game that allows you to decrease the randomness of the dice system. This makes the “Good” and “Bad” turn more even. The description reads, “Karmic Dice avoids failure or success streaks while keeping the result more random”. If you are getting too many good turns, there might be a chance that your next skill check turns out to be a “Bad” one.

This basically balances the scale so you don’t end up constantly winning skill checks or end up on a failure streak.

How to turn on Karmic Dice in BG3

To turn On or Off the karmic dice in Baldur’s Gate 3, just go to Settings > Gameplay > User Options. The second last option should be the Karmic Dice. Simply click the button next to it to enable or disable karmic dice.

By default, Karmic Dice is enabled in BG3 but if you want an unfair but realistic experience, you can turn it off.

Should you use Karmic Dice?

We would suggest you turn the Karmic Dice on. If you are getting way too many good rolls or vice versa, it will balance the rolls. This makes your whole experience more fun and balanced. However, save-scumming is a good option so you can re-roll and try your luck again if the game didn’t go in your planned way.