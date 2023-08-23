Does Using Illithid Powers Have Consequences In Baldur’s Gate 3?

As you play Baldur’s Gate 3, you will find Mind Flayer Parasite Specimens that grant and increase Illithid powers. These are special powers on top of the ones you get from your chosen class when you create your character. Your dream visitor Guardian also encourages you to use more of these psychic abilities. However, they do not explain if they have any consequences for you.

It all depends on your playing choices, whether you want to stay close to your physical characteristics or want to become closer to a Mindflayer. The more you use these abilities, the more they will improve.

What happens when you use Illithid Powers in BG3

The source of Illithid Powers in Bladur’s Gate 3 is a Parasitic creature. It infects the brains of most characters that exist in the game. These characters can then accept or reject the powers they get from this creature, including psychic connections and spellcasting.

In general, these abilities are the best source to improve your prowess. Therefore, you should pay proper attention to them. Using Illithid powers like Force Tunnel and Repulsor can make it a breeze to take out hordes of enemies. Illithid abilities in Baldur’s Gate 3 are special because they do not require additional spell slots to cast.

So, it is clear that using Illithid powers in Baldur’s Gate 3 works wonders. However, there are some drawbacks from a story perspective.

Party’s Behavior to Illithid Powers

Your party members’ responses will vary if you have used Illithid powers in Baldur’s Gate 3. Most of your party members will use magic in some way. Therefore, they will allow or even appreciate using Illithid powers in various circumstances.

Characters like Gale and Astarion will happily approve of your generous use of these powers. The former aspires for greater arcane knowledge, and the latter yearns for more power. As your Illithid powers grant both, they will be happy with them.

On the contrary, the consequence of completely depending on Illithid powers in Baldur’s Gate 3 can make a companion like Lae’zel unhappy with your actions. She belongs to the Githyanki race that fundamentally despises mind flayers and Illithid abilities.

Prolonged use of Illithid abilities can seriously strain your relationship with Lae’zel. This will potentially make you lose one of these strongest party companions in BG3.

Becoming the Mind Flayer Story Ending

Additionally, always relying on Mindflayer powers can lead you to become a Half-Mindflayer after progressing enough in the game. You will be offered an Astral-Touched Tadpole. Consuming it will open further mysteries of the Illithid realm and make you a half-Mindflayer.

As you complete the storyline of BG3 and reach the final act, you will have the option to consume the Supreme Tadpole. This one is also a gift from the dream visitor. It will provide you complete control over all the Illithid powers ever known. And these will be in upgraded forms.

The consequence is that it transforms you into a complete Mind Flayer, leaving no trace of your character’s race behind. You will have your own free will after becoming a Mindflayer. However, you will not be able to interact with the world like you used to in your previous form.

You will be damned to an unfortunate and bad ending. Here, you live alone in the wilderness despite having enormous powers in your arsenal. But this can still work as an adventure for some players who want to do something different than the others.

What happens if you reject Illithid Powers in Baldur’s Gate 3

Nothing happens if you reject Illithid powers in Baldur’s Gate 3. You will just play the game normally. You will not have access to special abilities, but if you build your character right, you will not need them.

Your party members will treat you normally and will not favor you more or reject you. So, it is completely up to you.

Even your dream guardian, who actively encourages you to use your Illithid powers, will not treat you differently. You can safely proceed through the story without any consequences of missing out if you decide to reject your Illithid potential.