In Baldur’s Gate3, you will come across many Puzzles and some of them are difficult to solve. One of these puzzles in BG3 is the Hhune Mausoleum Puzzle. Here is a guide to solve The Hhune Mausoleum efficiently and in no time.

Hhune Mausoleum location in BG3

You can find the Hhune Mausoleum easily situated in the Graveyard at Lower City. The mausoleum is located at X:22 and Y:39.

How to solve Hhune Mausoleum puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3

In the mausoleum, there are two traps. You will go through a perception check to know their location. One is located on the right side of the Sarcophagus and the other to the left. Both are DC 15. Disarm them so you can loot the mausoleum freely. While looting you will find a key that will be used later.

While looting the Sarcophagus inside Hhune Mausoleum in BG3, you will come across a puzzle note that quotes “Kneel with the Weight of all you value at his feet and He will reveal himself”. According to the note, you need to kneel, but kneeling does not do anything. You will do a perception check if you haven’t done so before and it will reveal a pressure plate just below the sarcophagus.

In order to solve Hhune Mausoleum puzzle in BG3, you need to put weight on the pressure plate almost 400 lbs. to reveal a secret passage to a secret room. To gain that amount of weight, get all the items from your party members or go to camp and carry all the items until you carry that much weight. The other thing you can do is ungroup your party members and then individually move them onto the pressure plate.

Rewards

A secret passage will open in the top left of the room. You will find the Scroll of the Charm person and two locked chests are also there which can be unlocked by the key you found earlier. Inside them, there is gold, an Elixir of Vigilance, an Elixir of See Invisibility, an Arsonist’s Oil, and a Nothic eye. This completes Hhune Mausoleum puzzle in BG3