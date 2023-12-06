How To Get Duellist’s Prerogative In Baldur’s Gate 3

You can acquire many good items by completing certain quests during the third act of BG3, and the Duellist’s Prerogative is one of them. You must progress in the Save Vanra quest to get the Duellist Prerogative.

The one responsible for her abduction is Auntie Ethel, the Hag. You will need to track down this witch and then return Vanra safely to her mother, Lora, to get this legendary weapon in your possession.

If you have missed out on this quest, then worry not, as I will explain how you can get the Duellist Prerogative in Baldur’s Gate 3.

BG3 Duellist’s Prerogative Location

If you want to acquire the Duellist’s Prerogative, you must head to the Basilisk Gate Barracks first. Then, you must follow the events of the quest to Save Vanra during Act 3.

You will need to craft a hag’s bane and then take your time to investigate the Blushing Mermaid. Once you have performed this step, you will meet Captain Grizzly, whose real identity will be Auntie Ethel, i.e., the Hag.

After your confrontation with the Hag, she will disappear, so you must enter the basement. This way, you will discover The Hag’s lair underneath the Blushing Mermaid tavern in Baldur’s Gate 3.

You can confront Auntie Ethel at her Lair; she will have swallowed Vanra. To save Vanra from her, you can throw the Hag’s bane at the Hag, and she will vomit out Vanra. Then you will have to fight the Hag. Once you defeat Auntie Ethel, you can escort Vanra back to her mother, Lora. You must head to Lora’s House, east of the Stormshore Armoury.

Lora will be pleased that you brought Vanra back safe and sound to her. As a result of completing this particular quest, she will reward you with the Duellist’s Prerogative in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Duellist Prerogative stats

After successfully acquiring the Duellist Prerogative in BG3, you can equip it onto your Rogue/ Bard/ Warlock build to damage your enemies significantly. This finesse weapon is a Rapier that can deliver 1d8 of Piercing Damage and a bonus 1d4 Necrotics.

You get a Weapon Enchantment +3 on this particular weapon. You will also get an Elegant Duellist on the Duellist Prerogative. This way, your chances to land crit hit when you attack your enemies go up during your fights.

Apart from this, you get an additional reaction per turn, which pays off well with the Withering Cut ability. This gives you an extra attack to deal more necrotic damage to your enemies in Baldur’s Gate 3.

You can unlock skills and spells like Flourish, Weakening Strike, Piercing Strike, Dueller’s Enthusiasm, and Challenge to Duel in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Speaking of the spell Challenge to Duel, when facing an enemy and having the Duellist Prerogative, you can challenge the opponent to attack you. Once the enemy does that, he will automatically be inflicted with a Bleed status condition, and you can slowly wear him down and land the finishing blow in BG3.

You can pair the Duellist Prerogative with weapon actions such as Reckless Attack to get an advantage on your attacks. Lastly, this weapon also allows you to use Dueller’s Enthusiasm, which you can utilize especially for the third attack from the bonus action of the Duellist Prerogative.