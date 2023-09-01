How To Unlock Displacer Beast In Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can consume parasites to gain Illithid powers, such as Displacer Beast Shape. As you progress, you will get more potential for this power. However, it is up to you to choose whether you want to let the parasite take chunks of your brain.

Depending on your character, it varies whether he is more inclined towards letting the parasite inside his head or less. This may involve some Persuasion Checks.

The one ability we’re interested in today is the BG3 Displacer Beast Shape. This ability is offered in the outer ring of Illithid powers, and you might unlock it later due to a constraint that I will go over. However, getting this ability is not difficult and does not require you to be Druidic to shapeshift into the beast.

How to become the Displacer Beast in BG3

To unlock this Baldur’s Gate 3 Displacer Beast, you must advance in the storyline that results in the Illithid Emperor giving you the Astral-touched Tadpole.

At the end of act two of BG3, you would have to assist the Illithid Emperor in a battle, concluding with the emperor offering you the Astral-touched tadpole. The emperor would persuade you to take it as it would grant you special abilities. You can even do the relevant checks to ensure the Emperor is right or wrong.

Upon eating or opening your mind to it, it will allow you to unlock the BG3 Displacer Beast Shape ability and much more. You will become Half-Illithid if you pursue this option and keep in mind that you are no longer what you were, as your character will change quite a bit.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Your eyes will fade into the darkness, and black veins will materialize on your face. After completing this, go to the Illithid Skill menu to choose what Illithid skill you want to acquire. Navigate to the outer ring of your brain, and you will find the Displacer Beast Shape option in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Click on it, and it shows the tadpole diving into that part of your brain. This will successfully unlock your ability to transform into the beast.

Displacer Beast Abilities

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Displacer Beast has multiple abilities, like the Illusory Copy, which lets you create an illusory beast to attack your enemies. In layman’s terms, it spawns another version of your beast that can attack your foes.

The displace ability lets you teleport to an enemy, leaving an illusory copy behind. Class actions include Tentacle whips that are pretty good at dealing damage to your opponents. The bulky beast comes with its health pool. It also inherits your class statistics and gives you an edge in dexterity.

This ability is excellent for mirroring multiple images of yourself and traversing from one place to another, like a ranged attack. This is a must-have ability.