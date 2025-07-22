Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Spells For Warlock Class

Warlocks are spontaneous spellcasters in Baldur’s Gate 3. This means every time you level up, you can choose a couple of spells that stick with you at least until the next level up. This class uses a different method for spellcasting called Pact Spells. It decreases the number of spells and spell slots but allows Warlocks to cast each spell with the highest spell slot.

Despite having a limited number of spell slots, each spell cast by a Warlock is extremely powerful and is further aided by a mechanic called Eldritch Invocations. For this reason, warlocks are considered a powerhouse of any team in BG3, and choosing the best spells for them should be a priority.

Difference Between Spells and Cantrips

Warlock Class can access both cantrips and spells. Cantrips are low-level spells that don’t require a spell slot to cast. They can be used any time, and you don’t need to prepare them at a long rest or character level-up screen.

On the other hand, spells are extremely powerful and have levels. To cast a spell, you must first prepare it and then cast it by using a spell slot. A spell can only be cast if you use a spell slot of the same level or above (upcast). You can’t use a high-level spell with a low-level spell slot.

Best Spells for Each Level of Warlock Class

Warlocks get various spells and Eldritch Invocations at various levels, making them a versatile class in Baldur’s Gate 3. We have listed all the spells that you can acquire at each level to make the most powerful Warlock ever.

Spells for Level 1

As a level 1 warlock, you can choose two cantrips at the character creation screen. Our recommendations are a no-brainer.

Eldritch Blast: Deals 1d10 force damage to the enemies. The whole warlock build revolves around this cantrip.

Minor Illusion: Creates a minor illusion that forces the enemies to investigate.

You can also select the subclass for your Warlock at this point. We will select The Fiend, which will grant us access to two more spells.

Armor of Agathys: Gain 5 temporary hit points and deal 5 cold damage to the enemies that hit you with a melee attack until the next long rest.

Hex: Deals an additional 1d6 necrotic damage to your target, and they get a disadvantage on an ability of your choosing. This spell is a bonus action and doesn’t cost a spell slot. If the Hexed enemy dies, you can pass on the Hex to another enemy without using an action.

Spells for Level 2

Upon reaching level 2, you can select one more level 1 spell. Our recommendation is.

Arms of Hadar: Deals 2d6 necrotic damage to the enemies and stops them from using reactions. On a save, enemies still take half the damage but can use reactions.

At this point, Eldritch Invocations also unlock, which plays a major role with Eldritch Blast cantrip.

Spells for Level 3

At level 3 of Warlock, you can access level 2 spells. However, you can select only one level 2 spell at this point. Our recommendation is.

Scorching Ray: Deals 6d6 fire damage to enemies with 3 rays of fire.

Spells for Level 4

As soon as you reach level 4 for Warlock, you can choose one more cantrip.

Friends: Grants you an advantage on Charisma check against non-hostile creatures.

This will also gain you access to one more level 2 spell. Our recommendation is.

Cloud of Daggers: Summons a cloud of daggers that deals 4d4 slashing damage to enemies standing within it.

Spells for Level 5

At level 5 as a warlock, you can access level 3 spells. However, you can only select one of them at this point. Our recommendation is.

Hunger of Hadar: Deals 2d6 ice damage + 2d6 acid damage to the enemies. Enemies standing in the sphere are blinded.

Spells for Level 6

Upon reaching level 6 for warlock, you can choose one more level 3 spell. Our recommendation is.

Counterspell: Stops a spell from being cast.

Spells for Level 7

As soon as you reach level 7, you can get one more level 4 spell for your warlock. However, we will go back and choose a level 3 spell instead.

Fireball: Deals 8d6 fire damage to all enemies standing in the radius of the blast

Spells for Level 8

At level 8, you can learn one more level 4 spell for your warlock. However, we will once more skip it and go for another level 2 spell.

Misty Step: Teleports you to a location that you can see.

Spells for Level 9

At level 9, you can access level 5 spells for your Warlock. However, you can choose only one spell. Our recommendation is.

Hold Monster: Paralyzes a creature that can’t move, act, or react. Any attack on it from within 3m is always a critical strike.

Spells for Level 10

At level 10, you can choose one more cantrip. Our recommendation is.

Bone Chill: Deals 3d8 necrotic damage and stops enemies from healing until your next turn. Undead enemies have a disadvantage on their attack rolls against you.

You can also prepare one more level 5 spell at this point. However, we will go down a level and select Banishment instead.

Banishment: Banishes a creature into another plane of existence for the next 2 turns.

Spells for Level 11

Upon reaching level 11, you get Warlock’s class feature called Mystic Arcanum. It allows you to choose a level 6 spell and cast it once per long rest without using a spell slot. Our recommendation is.

Eyebite: Inflicts dread, sickness, and sleep upon enemies for the next 100 turns.

You can also choose one more level 5 spell at this point. However, we will stick with a level 4 spell called Wall of Fire for better crowd control.

Wall of Fire: Summons a wall of fire that deals 5d8 fire damage to the enemies standing close to it.

Spells for Level 12

As soon as you reach level 12 for Warlock, you can access one more level 5 spell. However, we will select a level 3 spell instead.

Vampiric Touch: Deals 3d6 necrotic damage to enemies and regains half the number of hit points.

All Best Cantrips and Spells for Warlock Class

We have summarized the spells and cantrips mentioned above by level for the ease of players.

Best Cantrips for Warlock Class: The best cantrips for the warlock class in BG3 are.

Eldritch Blast

Minor Illusion

Friends

Bone Chill

Level 1 Spells: The best level 1 spells for the Warlock Class are.

Armor of Agathys

Hex

Arms of Hadar

Level 2 Spells: The best level 2 spells for the Warlock Class in BG3 are.

Scorching Ray

Cloud of Daggers

Misty Step

Level 3 Spells: The best level 3 spells for the Warlock Class are.

Hunger of Hadar

Counterspell

Fireball

Wall of Fire

Vampiric Touch

Level 4 Spells: The best level 4 spells for the Warlock Class in BG3 are.

Banishment

Level 5 Spells: The best level 5 spells for the Warlock Class are.

Hold Monster

Level 6 Spells: The best level 6 spells for the Warlock Class in BG3 are.