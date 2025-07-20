Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Sorlock (Sorcerer/Warlock) Multiclass Build

Sorcerer build multiclass with Warlock or commonly known as Sorlock Build, in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a powerhouse spellcaster that can control the battlefield with various elements.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can multiclass as much as you want, so for this purpose, we will be using two additional classes with our ultra-powerful Sorlock build to grant heavy armor proficiency and to learn spells from scrolls.

For our build, we will be spreading our classes in the following manner.

Level 1-6 Sorcerer

Level 7-8: Warlock

Level 9: Cleric

Level 10: Wizard

Level 11-12: Sorcerer

Level 1 Selections for Sorlock Build

Upon creating the character of your choice, you can make the following selections afterwards.

Race: Half-Elf

Subrace: Drow Half-Elf

Class: Sorcerer

You will get four cantrips as a bonus for choosing the sorcerer class. Our recommendations are.

Mage Hand: Summons a celestial hand that can move things around.

Minor Illusion: Create an illusion that prompts enemies to search.

Ray of Frost: Deals 1d8 cold damage to enemies and reduces their movement speed by 3m.

Shocking Grasp: Deals 1d8 Lightning damage to enemies. This spell has an advantage against enemies with metal armor.

You can also prepare two spells at this point.

Shield: Increases your Armor Class by 5 when an attack is about to hit you. You also become immune to Magic Missile.

Magic Missile: Deals 3d4 + 3 force damage to the enemies.

Subclass: Storm Sorcerer

For selecting the Storm Sorcerer subclass, you will get the following subclass feature.

Tempestuous Magic: After you cast a level 1 spell or higher, you can fly at the end of your turn without receiving Opportunity Attacks.

Skill Points: Strength (8), Dexterity (14), Constitution (8), Intelligence (15+1), Wisdom (10), Charisma (15+2).

With the above selections, you will get the following proficiencies.

Weapons: Daggers, Quarterstaffs, Light Crossbows, Spears, Pikes, Halberds, and Glaives.

Armor: Light Armor and Shields.

Skills: Arcana, Intimidation, Persuasion, and Medicine.

FYI We have a detailed guide on Proficiency and how it works.

Level 2 Selections for Sorlock Build

Upon reaching level 2, your HP will increase from 5 to 8. You can also select one spell at this point.

Chromatic Orb: Deals 3d8 elemental damage of your choice and creates the surface of the same element.

You can also select Metamagics at this point. Our recommendations are.

Metamagic Distant Spell: Increases the spell distance by 50%. Melee spells get a range of 9m. This requires 1 sorcery point to cast.

Metamagic Twinned Spell: Spells that can target one enemy can now target an additional enemy. However, it requires 1 sorcery point to use.

Level 3 Selections for Sorlock Build

Upon reaching level 3, your HP will increase to 11 from 8. You can now prepare one more spell.

Hold Person: Allows you to hold an enemy who can’t act, react, or move. Any attack against the enemy within 3m is always a critical attack.

You can select one more Metamagic at this point.

Metamagic Quickened Spell: Spells that cost an action use a bonus action instead. It requires 1 sorcery point.

Level 4 Selections for Sorlock Build

As soon as you reach level 4, your HP will increase to 14 from 11. You will be awarded a bonus cantrip at this point.

Fire Bolt: Deals 1d10 damage to the enemies.

You can also learn one more spell at this point.

Scorching Ray: Deals 6d6 fire damage to the enemies with three rays of fire.

The first feat slot also unlocks.

Feat: Ability Improvement. Invest both points in Charisma stat to increase it to 19.

Level 5 Selections for Sorlock Build

At level 5, your HP will increase to 17 from 14. You can learn one more spell at this point.

Haste: Target yourself or an ally to become hastened. Gain an extra action, a +2 bonus to Armor Class, and become faster.

Level 6 Selections for Sorlock Build

Upon reaching level 6, your HP will increase to 20 from 17. At this point, you will get a few storm sorcery spells.

Call Lightning: Deals 3d10 lightning damage to the enemies in the area. They still take half the damage on a save. It also allows you to summon lightning once more in the next 10 turns without using a spell slot.

Sleet Storm: Summons a storm that disrupts the concentration of spellcasters, douses fires, and creates an icy surface.

Gust of Wind: Summons wind that clears all clouds and pushes enemies back 5m, making them off balance.

Create or Destroy Water: You can summon rain or destroy a body of water.

Thunderwave: Deals 2d8 thunder damage to the enemies. They still take half the damage on a save.

You will also get the following subclass features.

Heart of the Storm: When you cast a level 1 or higher spell that deals lightning or thunder damage, you cause a small storm. All enemies within it take 3 lightning or 3 thunder damage.

Heart of Storm Resistance: You gain resistance to lightning and thunder damage.

You can also learn one more spell at this point.

Lightning Bolt: Deals 8d6 lightning damage to the enemies. They still take half the damage on a save.

Level 7 Selections for Sorlock Build

Upon reaching level 7, we recommend adding the Warlock Class. This will increase your HP to 24 from 20.

As a warlock, you will get two cantrips as a bonus. Our recommendations are.

Eldritch Blast: Deals 1d10 force damage to the enemies.

Bone Chill: Deals 2d8 necrotic damage to the enemies. The undead enemies have a disadvantage on their attack rolls.

Subclass: The Fiend.

Selecting the fiend subclass will grant you the following subclass feature.

Dark One’s Blessing: Upon reducing the health of a hostile creature to 0, you will receive 5 hit points as a reward.

You can also learn two new spells at this point. Our recommendations are.

Hellish Rebuke: React to your next attacker with hellish flames that deal 2d10 fire damage. Enemies still take half the damage on a save.

Armor of Agathys: Gain 5 temporary hit points and deal 5 ice damage to any enemy that hits you with a melee attack.

Level 8 Selections for Sorlock Build

Upon reaching level 8, your HP will increase to 28 from 24. We will upgrade the Warlock class at this point to level 2.

You can learn one more spell at this point.

Arms of Hadar: Deals 2d6 necrotic damage to the enemies, and they can’t use reactions. On a save, enemies still take half the damage but can use reactions.

Select the following Eldritch Invocations to maximize the damage of Eldritch Blast.

Agonizing Blast: When using Eldritch Blast, add your Charisma modifier to its damage.

Repelling Blast: Push the enemy 4.5m away with Eldritch Blast.

Level 9 Selections for Sorlock Build

As soon as you reach level 9, your HP will increase to 32 from 28. At this point, we will add a third class, Cleric.

Class: Cleric

This will allow you to get 3 new cantrips.

Produce Flame: Produce a flame in your hand that lights up to 9m. Upon throwing, it deals 1d6 fire damage.

Sacred Flame: Deals 2d8 radiant damage to the enemies.

Guidance: The target gets a +1d4 bonus to ability checks for the next 10 turns.

Subclass: Tempest Domain

This will grant you two more spells.

Thunderwave: Deals 2d8 thunder damage to the enemies and pushes them away. Enemies still take half the damage on a save.

Fog Cloud: the cloud blinds and heavily obscures the creatures within it for the next 10 turns.

You will also get a bonus subclass feature.

Wrath of the Storm: As a reaction, strike back at an attacking creature to deal 2d8 lightning or thunder damage. Enemies still take half the damage on a save.

Deity: Selune

Prepare the following spell.

Healing Word: Heal your allies for 1d4 hit points.

Level 10 Selections for Sorlock Build

Upon reaching level 10, your HP will increase to 35 from 32. It is about time to add the fourth class to the mix.

Class: Wizard

The reason to add Wizard is to use their ability to learn spells from scrolls. As we already have high Intelligence, this class will come in handy for our Sorlock build.

You will get three cantrips as a bonus. We recommend taking whatever you like or missing at this point.

You can also learn 6 spells as a wizard class starter bonus.

Find Familiar: Summon a fey that will take the shape of your favorite beast.

Shield: Increases your Armor Class by 5 when an attack is about to hit you. You will also become immune to Magic Missile.

Ray of Sickness: Deals 2d8 poison damage to the enemies.

Tasha’s Hideous Laughter: Leaves a creature for the next 10 turns with laughter. The enemy must have an intelligence of 5 or above.

Longstrider: Increases your movement speed by 3m.

Witch Bolt: Deal an additional 1d12 lightning damage to the enemy you are linked with.

Burning Hands: Deal 3d6 fire damage to the enemies. They still take half the damage on a save.

Level 11 Selections for Sorlock Build

At level 11, your HP will increase to 38 from 35. You can also prepare one more spell at this point if you go with the sorcerer level 7.

Ice Storm: Deals 2d8 bludgeoning + 4d8 ice damage to the enemies.

Level 12 Selections for Sorlock Build

At level 12, stick with the sorcerer to increase your health to 41 from 38. You will be a level 8 sorcerer at this point.

You can prepare one level 5 spell at this point. Our recommendation is.

Counterspell: Allows you to stop a spell from being cast.

The second feat slot also unlocks.

Feat: Ability Improvement. Invest both points in the Intelligence stat to increase it to 18.

Best Gear and Accessories for Sorlock Build

Head: Hood of the Weave. You gain a +2 bonus to Spell Attack Rolls and Spell Save DC.

Cloak: Cloak of Protection. Grants a +1 bonus to Armor Class and Saving Throws.

Armor: Armor of Persistence. Gives you 20 Armor Class, and all incoming damage is reduced by 1. You will also gain resistance and Blade Ward.

Gloves: Daredevil Gloves. You will gain a +1 bonus to spell attack rolls.

Boots: Evasive Boots. You gain a +1 bonus to Armor Class and Acrobatics.

Rings: Killer’s Sweetheart (upon killing a creature, your next attack roll is always a critical hit. Can be used once per long rest), Ring of Protection (increases Armor Class and Saving Throws by 1).

Best Weapons for Sorlock Build in Baldur’s Gate 3

For the main-hand weapon, we will be using the legendary staff, Markoheshkir. It has the following weapon properties.

+2 weapon enchantment.

Deals 1d8 + 10 bludgeoning damage.

You gain a +1 bonus for Spell Save DC and Spell Attack Rolls.

Arcane Battery. The next spell you cast doesn’t require a spell slot.

Kereska’s Favor spell.

Topple weapon action.

For a shield, we recommend the legendary Viconia’s Walking Fortress. It has the following properties.