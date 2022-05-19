Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora might feature PlayStation 5 exclusive content

Sony Interactive Entertainment might possibly have bagged an exclusivity deal for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on PlayStation 5.

During an FY22 corporate strategy webcast (via Push Square) earlier today, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida stated that the PlayStation company values its relationships with all third-party publishers.

The statement was accompanied by a number of games such as Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Final Fantasy 16, Hogwarts Legacy, and such; all of which come under an exclusive arrangement that either involves a timed exclusive PlayStation release, PlayStation-exclusive content, or PlayStation-exclusive marketing rights.

Hence, imagine the surprise when Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was present in the same lineup. Yoshida did not bring up the upcoming game during the corporate webcast and nor were any details shared, but it would be safe to say that publisher Ubisoft has inked some sort of exclusivity deal with Sony.

While PlayStation fans will be hoping for a timed console release, chances are that the deal between Sony and Ubisoft is for only marketing rights and content exclusive to PlayStation 5.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora remains to be fully revealed following its announcement back in 2017. The game is being helmed by developer Massive Entertainment, which is also working on a new open-world Star Wars game.

The trailers have ascertained as much that the game will be a true next-generation experience. Ubisoft has previously stated that the upcoming Avatar game will enforce ray tracing without an option to disable to cumbersome rendering technique. That includes global illumination, as well as shadows and reflections.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will see players take control of the Na’vi as they journey across a never before seen region of Pandora. The game will tell a brand new story within the Avatar universe that was established by the critically acclaimed Avatar film.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is currently slated for a release by March 2023 with many fans keeping their fingers crossed for a 2022 holiday release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.