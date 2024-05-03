In FIFA 21, a free agent is a player whose contract is about to expire or has expired and is now available to be purchased for your team. Given the number of choices available, picking out the best players for your roster can be daunting.

In this guide, we’ll examine the top 10 best free agents in FIFA 21. We’ll consider each player’s Overall and Potential ratings, along with their roles and experience, so let’s get into it without wasting any more time.

10. Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay kicks off our list of the top 10 best free agents in FIFA 21. At just 26 years old, this Dutch center-forward (CF) has an Overall Rating (OR) of 85 and a Potential Rating (PR) of 88. Apart from being an effective CF, he excels as a Left Winger (LW) and a Center Attacking Midfielder (CAM). He plays for the Olympique Lyonnais football club and can be purchased for £43.7m.

9. Gianluigi Donnarumma

Next up on our list is Gianluigi Donnarumma whose main position is Goal Keeper (GK). This 21-year-old plays for AC Milan and has an Overall Rating (OR) of 85 and a Potential Rating (PR) of 92. Though his PR is higher than most players on this list, his limited roles mean he ranks lower on our list. He can be purchased for £43.7m

8. Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has been a staple of FIFA for the past few years, for FIFA 21 he returns once more and is better than ever. This Center Midfielder (CM) and Central Defensive Midfielder (CDM) has an Overall Rating (OR) of 86 and a Potential Rating (PR) of 87. When his contract with Manchester United is up, he can be purchased for £45m.

7. Giorgio Chiellini

Giorgio Chiellini takes the seventh spot on our list. This 35-year-old is no stranger to the field and excels as a center-back (CB). His Overall Rating (OR) and Potential Rating (PR) stand at 87 but given his limited roles on the field, he is not the most flexible. However, his limitations come with a silver lining, as this Juventus player can be purchased for just £14m.

6. Luka Modrić

Luka Modrić is a Center Midfielder (CM) for Real Madrid who has an Overall and Potential Rating of 87. While his roles on the field are limited he is an excellent player to have for your attacking lineup. He can be purchased for just £22.1m

5. Ángel Di María

Ángel Di María kicks off our top 5 best free agents. He excels as both a Right Winger (RW) and a Left Winger (LW) adding some much-needed versatility to your team. This 32-year-old is a significant asset to Paris Saint-Germain and can be one for your team, too, given his Potential and Overall Ratings of 88 each. Should you decide to add him to your roster, he can be purchased for £35.1m.

4. Samir Handanovič

Next on our list is Samir Handanovič, another Goalkeeper (GK). This Inter Milan player has an Overall and Potential Rating of 88. One of the best Goalkeepers on the list, Handanovič has the advantage of coming with a rather cheap price tag of just £14.4m.

3. Sergio Agüero

Sergio Agüero is Manchester City’s main striker (ST) and takes the third spot on our list. Now 32 years old, he has an Overall and Potential rating 89. Currently one of the best players for your attacking lineup, Agüero has the potential to be one of the best players on your team. To add him to your roster, you’ll have to sink a cool £47.7m.

2. Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos is one of the best center-backs (CB) in FIFA 21. This 34-year-old’s experience on the field makes him a vital asset to any team. Given his experience, he has an Overall and Potential Rating of 89. Since his roles are limited, he can be acquired for a fairly low price of £22.1m.

1. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi takes the top spot on our list and is easily one of the greatest players in the world. He belongs to FC Barcelona and has a huge overall Potential Rating of 93. He excels at several roles including Right Winger (RW), Striker (ST), and Center Forward (CF). Given his versatility and stellar stats, to acquire this 33-year-old legend, you’ll have to shell out £60.8m.