Atomic Heart Hedgie Boss Guide

The HOG-7 Hedgie robot is the first major boss fight that you will have to deal with in Atomic Heart. This Boss is quite a formidable and agile opponent for you to deal with.

The Hedgie Robot boss may remind you of the Omnidroid that Mr. Incredible had to face and much to your surprise this HOG-7 robot is quite similar in some of those attributes as well.

Apart from being a huge olive-green ball of destruction, the Hedgie robot has four arms that act as its limbs. It uses those to launch itself into the air and produce a giant ring attack at close range.

Moreover, it can regain its balance using those arms for legs once this boss crashes into a pillar during your fight. Another thing to note here is that once it gets struck it will reveal parts that glow orange which signify as being Hedgie’s weak parts.

In terms of difficulty, this enemy Boss can pose quite a challenge if you take its attacks head-on, but this doesn’t mean that it is not that hard to defeat as well.

Hedgie location

You will encounter the HOG-7 Hedgie robot in the Arena in Atomic Heart. Before that, the Hog will appear to take out the train you are traveling in, so right after that you will be tasked with the mission known as “Reaching the Exhibition”. This mission will basically involve you initiating the emergency drill as well in Atomic Heart.

So as part of the objectives you have to enter the Exhibition Park area, but the gates are locked so you will have to take another approach to reach that place. This time you will have to order the Hawk to land using the hawks service button on the terminal.

Once you get on the hawk you can also use the cable to slide down to the Arena which is the VDNH exhibition area in Atomic Heart. If you proceed toward the center you will find a white podium.

So once you shock it a large white pillar will emerge near your left side and the Hedgie Robot-Boss will make its appearance from the right end.

How to defeat Hedgie in Atomic Heart

It is vital that before you engage in shocking the podium you should go back to the gates to restock your ammunition supplies and weapons upgrades. As once your fight begins with Hedgie you will not have the option to go back.

With that being said, the Hedgie is altogether a tank as it can take up all your shots head-on without taking any damage. Moreover, when it is actively targeting you it makes use of the large arena to inflict a ranged attack on you.

This comes in the form of missile attacks followed by jump attacks. You need to avoid these missile strikes by using a second wind upgrade as getting hit by multiple attacks like these can lower your health significantly.

The HOG-7 Hedgie will roll around you during most of the fight and when it reaches you it uses its limbs to launch a giant orange tri-ring attack which you can evade by simply jumping before it hits you.

All you have to do is shock the podiums around the arena to bring out the large pillars and lure the Hedgie into hitting those by standing behind them. This will leave the Hedgie open to your attack as you will observe orange glowing rings on its round body.

Don’t try to fire at the Hegde as the shots won’t be effective during its attack phase and you will only be wasting ammo. So the best course of action would be in evading its attacks and letting it roll towards you and hitting the pillar instead.

This, in turn, will leave it vulnerable, and then seeing its weak parts you can either fire on them or go for the melee attacks as they are more effective in damaging this boss during this boss fights in Atomic Heart.

Another thing to note here is that don’t try to fight it head-on as it can use its claws to attack you at close range. This occurs at the end of the fight when the HOG-7 Hedgie is left most vulnerable, and he will try to bash you and hit you with its claws.

So, you can either keep dodging these attacks or counter them by using a melee attack to defeat the Hedgie in this boss fights in Atomic Heart.

Weapon upgrades and Perks against Hedgie

In terms of weapon upgrades against the Hedgie Boss you can go with the following options:

Weapon Upgrades What They Do Sleezeball Upgrade Invincibility flames when you dodge Second Wind Upgrade Dodge twice in a row allowing you to avoid incoming attacks.

In terms of Perks you can resort to using the following options in the Hedgie boss fight in Atomic Heart. These include: