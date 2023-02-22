Atomic Heart has three different difficulty settings to choose from which are not your traditional (or conventional) difficulty options. Each setting is designed to not only increase the difficulty ceiling of the game but also impact several aspects of the world around you.

Hence, choosing an Atomic Heart difficulty setting means adapting to the increased challenges and changing how you play. For that matter, you will first need to know what each difficulty option does.

Atomic Heart difficulty settings explained

Peaceful Atom (easy mode)

This acts as a beginner mode in terms of difficulty settings. You will find it relatively easier to deal with robot enemies and you can progress along easily in the game.

As you begin your journey for a leisurely tour of Facility 3236 in Peaceful Atom mode you will find it the least challenging. The reason being that it is suited for those who prefer easy settings and enjoy the story mode of the game with little difficulty.

Local Failure (medium mode)

The Local Failure Mode is a step up in difficulty setting for Atomic Heart. You can opt for this mode if you want to spice things up during the game and enjoy your fights with the robots. In this mode, the opponents will be frisky and present a good fight with the difficulty being on medium settings.

This mode is for you if you want to enjoy the storyline with an equal challenge from your opponents in the utopian world of Atomic Heart.

However, investing in this difficulty mode means you will have to resort to combat techniques like stealth to counter your foes. So you need to master game mechanics while exploring the game as well.

Armageddon (hard mode)

This is by far the hardest difficulty mode that you will encounter in Atomic Heart. If you choose Armageddon mode, it will test your mettle as the opponents will become extremely harder to defeat. This will increase the damage and HP levels of your opponents, making them impossible to defeat.

This difficulty mode is specifically designed for those players who want to challenge their gameplay skills. The same is the case for your opponents who will enhance as you move onward in the main game.

In order to counter this difficulty in AH, you will have to level up your gameplay as well. For that, you will have to train immensely to master the gameplay completely if you want to counter this difficulty.

Furthermore, you will have to resort to acquiring greater resources and time on building skills to take down your foes. As this mode is made for hard-core gamers so you should choose wisely when selecting the difficulty option in Atomic Heart.

Which difficulty setting should you pick in Atomic Heart?

Considering all the above difficulty options, you should opt for the Local Failure difficulty. This is because you can enjoy the thrill of the gameplay as you pave your journey in Atomic Heart. Furthermore, this will make the game a little more interesting since the robotic foes you face will put up a good fight for you.

However, if you are struggling with the difficulty in this mode or if you have chosen Armageddon mode by mistake then you should fear not. The reason is that Atomic Heart gives you the opportunity to toggle down the difficulty settings to Peaceful Atom mode or the Local Failure one which will make the challenge less hard for you to deal with.

During the game, you will run into a lot of healing items so you should use them during your fights and in your journey as well. You will also find red vending machines that are located everywhere for you to access. You can craft items through them in Atomic Heart.

Keep in mind that if you manage to complete the game in Armageddon mode then you will definitely unlock the achievement and trophies for that as well. So take your time in Atomic Heart and determine which difficulty is best suited to your needs as this will spice the game for you and make it more interesting.