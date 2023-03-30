Atlas Fallen Game Length Will Be Atleast 25-30 Hours for Completionists

Since the reveal of Atlas Fallen by Deck13 and Focus Entertainment at Gamescom 2022 last year, fans have been quite eager to know more about the game. Deck13 has been somewhat active recently in sharing information about the game including combat, exploration and different game systems.

Among all things, we wanted to know about the Game Length of Atlas Fallen as it’s an open-word fantasy Action-RPG. When we asked how much time it will take to 100% Atlas Fallen, the creative director, Jan Klose had this to say:

Well yes, this is a difficult question because it’s so different for everyone! But I think you can easily sink 25-30 hours into the game if you want to complete every little task.

So if you want to complete every task in the game. It could take you up to 30 hours or may be more depending on how you go about things. Again, that’s not an accurate number but it just gives you an idea about how much time a game can take to complete.

While we don’t have a number from the developer about the main story/campaign of Atlas Fallen, it’s safe to assume that it will be around 15-20 hours or may be less. So yes, Atlas Fallen might not be a Gigantic game in terms of length but that’s not important when it’s a good experience. And since exploration is going to be an important element in the game, we expect that time to vary a lot from player to player.

Originally scheduled to release in May 10, Atlas Fallen has been delayed and now will release on August 10. The game will release for Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5 and PC.