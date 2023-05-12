Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Sigrblot Festival Guide

The Sigrblot Festival is a new seasonal event in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which comes with update 1.3.0. In this guide, we gather all the information related to the Sigrblot Festival and its many different activities that the players will need to know.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Sigrblot Festival
The Sigrbolt event in AC Valhalla festival is something players would want to join in on immediately. However, there are some requirements to start it. Let’s take a look at how to get in on the festivities!
How to Start the Sigrblot Festival
The Sigrblot Festival is available for the players who have reached England in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Furthermore, either Ledecestrescire or Grantebridgescire story arcs need to be completed. Additionally, players to have a settlement of at least level 2.
If you meet the above requirements these requirements, you have to head to the east side of the settlement till August 19. But make sure you have downloaded the update 1.3.0.
After going to the east side of the settlement you will find Sunniva. Interacting with her starts a cutscene which will have all the information about the Sigrblot Festival.
Festival Tokens
After starting the seasonal event, you would want to earn Festival Tokens for different items and equipment. To get these tokens, you need to take part in the festival activities.
To get all equipment this event has to offer, you have to play some of the mini-games again and again to farm enough Festival Tokens. Some items can even be earned through quests for example, players will get one Brazier for free when they complete “The Final Offering” Quest.
The players will need a total of 1040 Sigrblot Tokens to get everything in the seasonal event. You can earn these from the activities mentioned below.
Sigrblot Festival War Preparations
The War preparations are actually a series of mini games you can play to gather up Festival Tokens! The mini games are as follows
- Test Your Metal: You have to compete in a combat tournament using Dual Daggers, Dual Shields, or Short Sword. After completing three rounds you will earn the Mastery of weapon and Festival Tokens as well.
- War Games: In the mini game, you just have to play Orlog against the Alwin to get Festival Tokens.
- The War Effort: In this mini game you have to read totens for getting the objectives and completing them will give you Festival Tokens. These will include raiding, fishing, and few others as well.
Sigrblot Festival Quests
Apart from the mini-games, you can undertake quests like the War Effort related objectives and sidequests such as the one Thyra gives you involving making offerings to some shrines.
The Fastest Way to Make Tokens
The fastest way to make Festival Tokens is to get in the tournament and fight with sets of enemies. Beating them will give you 75 Tokens and is fairly simple, thus you can get to 1040 Tokens quickly.
Now let’s talk about all the Sigrblot festival items along with the cost you can get from the seasonal event.
Sigrblot Festival Items
Sigrblot Festival Raven
- Hunting Falcon: It will cost you 200 Tokens
Sigrblot Festival Equipment
- Srofnung: It will cost you 300 Tokens
Sigrblot Festival Settlement Cosmetics
- Watch Tower Scheme: It will cost you 110 Tokens
- Baldr’s Offering: It will cost you 20 Tokens
- Thor’s Brazier*: It will cost you 20 Tokens
- Freya’s Brazier*: It will cost you 20 Tokens
- Baldr’s Brazier*: It will cost you 20 Tokens
Sigrblot Festival Tattoos
- Flame and Steel Tattoo (Head): It will cost you 70 Tokens
- Flame and Steel Tattoo (Torso Front): It will cost you 50 Tokens
- Flame and Steel Tattoo (Torso Back): It will cost you 50 Tokens
- Flame and Steel Tattoo (Arms): It will cost you 50 Tokens
Sigrblot Festival Hair
- Sigrblot Hair (Light Brown): It will cost you 30 Tokens
- Sigrblot Hair (Red): It will cost you 30 Tokens
- Sigrblot Hair (Blonde): It will cost you 30 Tokens
- Sigrblot Hair (Dark Brown): It will cost you 30 Tokens
- Sigrblot Beard: It will cost you 30 Tokens