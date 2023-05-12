Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Rikiwulf Boss Guide

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you will need to save Bragi by killing Rikiwulf. This boss is the first in the game and doubles as a tutorial on some combat mechanics.

The fight should be straight forward, but if you’re having trouble, this guide will outline some strategies on how to win the Rikiwulf boss fight in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Rikiwulf Boss

As the cutscene finishes, the fight will officially start. Fighting off Rikiwulf isn’t a big deal as long as you keep a few things in mind and make sure you adopt a consistent combat strategy.

In this guide, I have briefly explained how you can successfully bring this bully down.

Fortunately, Rikiwulf is just another Viking and not some beast, so you can expect a very humanly fight with him. He isn’t really fast and that is going to be your advantage.

Rikiwulf starts fighting you with a single two-handed axe until his health depletes to half, which is where he switches to dual single-handed axes.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

During the fight, all you need to do is to time your attacks perfectly and dodge his attacks.

Dodging the attacks will result in your stamina bar being depleted. This bar has to stay filled if you wish to keep dodging Rikiwulf’s deadly attacks.

Approach him only when the stamina bar is filled so that when attacks, you have the stamina ready to execute dodges.

Dodging his attacks will be in slow motion to assist with timing.

A red rune and flashes will indicate when Rikiwulf is about to unleash an attack; You have to dodge when this happens.

As soon as his attack combos finish, unleash your own attacks at him. He will stumble back a bit and that is when you should retreat and wait for your stamina bar to fill up.

Once the bar is filled again, approach him again and repeat the above process. The fight will end with you smashing his head using his own weapons, which is pretty cool.