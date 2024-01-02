Assassin’s Creed Rogue Viking Swords Locations Guide

Assassin’s Creed Rogue has a total of 15 Viking Swords hidden throughout the world and collecting them all rewards players with the Viking Armor Outfit. The Armor is obtained by turning the swords in at Pearl Island (949, -928)

The majority of the swords are located in the North Atlantic and the the River Valley. In this guide, we’ll explore the location of every sword, including their coordinates, so you can assign custom waypoints to collect them quickly.

Viking Sword #1 – North Atlantic / Yarmouth (190,-906)

Viking Sword #2 – North Atlantic / Pearl Island (944,-933)

Viking Sword #3 – North Atlantic / Burgeo (549,-588)

Viking Sword #4 – North Atlantic / Grande Entree (364,-476)

Viking Sword #5 – North Atlantic / Harbour Deep (584,-358)

Viking Sword #6 – North Atlantic / Port Meinier (298,-142)

Viking Sword #7 – North Atlantic / Fogo (916,-67)

Viking Sword #8 – North Atlantic / Anticosti (188,-144)

Viking Sword #9 – River Valley / Vieille Carriere (556,-42)

Viking Sword #10 – River Valley / Old Growth (288,-531)

Viking Sword #11 – River Valley / Twin Snake Path (662,-588)

Viking Sword #12 – River Valley / Ash Creek (267,-878)

Viking Sword #13 – River Valley / Or du Nord (945,-135)

Viking Sword #14 – River Valley / Lac Eternel (427,-370)

Viking Sword #15 – New York / North Medium (386,-249)