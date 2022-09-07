Assassin’s Creed Rogue Outfits Unlock Guide

Outfits in Assassin’s Creed Rogue offer players both functional and aesthetic value. Several of these outfits are available for selection to players who invest time in completing certain quests and fulfilling different requirements.

The following Assassin Creed Rogue Outfits Guide will discuss several outfits in-game and how to obtain them

Assassin’s Creed Rogue outfits

While most of the outfits in Assassin’s Creed: Rogue don’t have any impact on gameplay besides changing the look of Shay, there are a few special ones, which provide some passive bonuses.

However, they are late-game outfits so it will be a while before players can use them. Once players have proceeded far enough into the game, they can switch outfits in the Captain’s Quarters of their ship, The Morrigan.

Assassin outfit

This outfit can’t be purchased or crafted instead it’s unlocked by progressing through the story.

Interim outfit

This outfit is automatically available as players go through the game story.

Explorer outfit

This outfit becomes available by progressing through the campaign.

Raider outfit

Can be purchased for 5,000 in the game.

Tracker outfit

Can only be purchased for 8,000 in-game.

Sharpshooter outfit

Available for 10,000£ in-game.

Captain outfit

Costs 12,000£ to purchase.

Dark Assassin outfit

Can be purchased for 15,000.

Versailles outfit

This outfit is automatically unlocked once players finish the game campaign.

Native armor

The Native Armor can be obtained after you successfully finish the Native Pillars mission. The aesthetic features of this armor seem to be based on Native North American clothing.

Wearing this armor can reduce incoming physical attack damage.

Templar 11th-century armor

Templar 11th Century Armor can be obtained after you successfully finish the Templar Maps mission. The aesthetic features of this armor resemble the 11th-century chainmail protection gear.

Wearing this armor can reduce incoming projectile attacks and firearm damage.

Templar enforcer

Templar Enforcer armor can be obtained after you successfully finish all available Assassination Interception missions in-game. The aesthetic features of this armor resemble the attire of a Templar Enforcer.

Wearing this armor can improve visibility against surrounding stalkers.

Viking armor

This armor is unlocked by completing the Viking Sword quest.

Templar master

Unlocked once players complete all Legendary battles but have no impact on gameplay.

Admiral outfit

Has no impact on gameplay and is available for use after completing the Malacca fleet mission.

Hunter outfit

This is a craftable armor that increases Shay’s stealth against animals. Requires Gray Wolf Pelt x2 and Arctic Wolf Pelt x3 for crafting.

Whaler outfit

A craftable armor that requires Shark Skin x2 and Killer Whale Skin x2 for creation and grants increased harpoon damage.

Frontiersman outfit

Craftable armor but has no gameplay benefits. Requires 2x Black Wolf Pelt and 4x Black Bear Pelt for crafting.

Arctic explorer

Requires 3x Polar Bear Pelt and 3x Narwhal Tusk but doesn’t provide any gameplay bonuses.

Assassin killer outfit

Cannot be crafted or purchased from shops instead needs to be unlocked through Uplay Rewards for 20 points. Makes Shay immune to the effects of gas or smoke.