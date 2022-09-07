Assassin’s Creed Rogue Broken Computers Locations

Similar to previous games, Assassin’s Creed Rogue also has present-day activities where players get out of the Animus and play as someone else besides Shay to fix broken computers around the Abstergo Corporate Office.

Completing these activities rewards players with background files on various characters, factions, or events in the world.

Assassin’s Creed Rogue broken computers

A total of 20 activities are present in Rogue in which players have to fix broken-down computers in the office. Repairing some of these computers is required for the plot to progress while the others are completely optional.

Each repair sequence will have players trying to light up sections of a sphere to get the system working. Players must use the outer circles to move lines of power around to make sure every section of the sphere gets a single point of power.

While most of these spheres are easy, some can be a bit challenging as the power beams in them have to pass through gates that refract the beams or split them into two.

When such a sphere is encountered, players must account for these changes, ensure that no section is touched twice and that all of them have a source of power.

Many of the puzzles are solved within a minute just by getting each circle to light and switching one of them around at a time to see what isn’t working. Players just move each circle around and see which one lights up.

For the tough ones, players might need to think a bit, for example, if a beam is being split into two, they need to align the split beams before playing around with the regular ones.

The systems that need fixing are highlighted on the game map. However, most of them are behind security doors, which require progression through the story to unlock.

However, players should not wait until the end of the game to repair them as they will lose access to the computers once that happens.

Broken computers locations

The location of each computer is listed below along with their database entry rewards:

Computer #1

You’ll find the Broken Computer when on the Second Floor. Move to the further left section of the Server Room found on this floor, the Broken Computer should be in sight, collect and repair it and obtain information on the Inspiration: Al Mualim as a reward.

Computer #2

Head to the Lobby Area, stick to the left side of the Server Room found here to find the Broken Computer. When you collect and repair it you receive information on Vidic’s New Recruit.

Computer #3

You’ll find this Broken Computer inside the Lobby area towards the further left-hand section. Collect the computer and fix it and you’ll get to know more about Florence goes FUBAR.

Computer #4

This Broken Computer can be found on the Second Floor. Head towards the Elevator to find it close by. When you collect and repair it you get more information regarding the Inspiration: Haytham Kenway.

Computer #5

This Broken Computer is located on the Second Floor. You can find it in the Locked Room in front of you after you take a right on this floor. It will provide information regarding The Soldiers when you fix it.

Computer #6

You’ll find this Broken Computer on the Second Floor. Head towards the Cubicle Farm in the Middle of this Second Floor to find it. Upon its repair, you’ll learn more about The Ankh.

Computer #7

Head to the Lobby Area and move towards the elevator. The Broken Computer will be found right outside the hallway there. Repair it and obtain information on Inspiration: Daniel Cross.

Computer #8

The Broken Computer will be found on the Second Floor. Once on this floor, head to further left second and enter the Meeting Room to collect the Broken Computer. Fix it so you can find information about The Leaders.

Computer #9

This Broken Computer will be found on the 15th Floor. Head to the entrance section of this floor to collect the broken computer which can be fixed to collect information regarding Sigma Team’s Most Wanted: The Cult.

Computer #10

Head to the Second Floor to find this Broken Computer. Take your right and enter the Locked Room there to collect the Broken Computer, and repair it and you’ll receive information on The Koh-i-Noor.

Computer #11

You’ll find this Broken Computer on the Basement level. Once there, head to Server Room towards your left to find it inside the room. When you repair the computer, you will get to know more about the Sigma Team’s Most Wanted: Cross Training.

Computer #12

Head to the Basement level to find this Broken Computer. Go towards the X-room and find the Broken Computer on its upper side. Collect and repair it and obtain information regarding the Inspiration: Duncan Walpole.

Computer #13

This Broken Computer will be found on the 15th Floor. Once on this floor head to the further right section and enter the Server Room there to find the Broken Computer. It offers information on the Inspiration: Baptiste upon its collection and repair.

Computer #14

You’ll find the Broken Computer inside a Locked Room on the Second Floor. This Locked Room will be on your left-hand side, collect and fix the broken computer here to obtain information on the New Orders.

Computer #15

You can obtain this broken computer on the Second Floor. Head towards the further right area and check the Locked Room to find it. When you find and fix it you’ll receive information on Sigma Team’s Most Wanted: The Dead.

Computer #16

The Broken Computer will be on the Second Floor inside the Cubicle Farm. When inside the farm look towards your left to locate it. Upon its collection and fixing, you’ll receive information regarding the Lindsifarne.

Computer #17

You’ll find the broken computer inside the Locked Room on the Second floor. The locked room can be found in the further right area on this floor. Upon its collection and fixing, you’ll receive information regarding the Cairo Debrief.

Computer #18

The broken computer will be found in the Lobby towards the upper area on the right. You will receive information about the Box when you collect and fix it.

Computer #19

You’ll find one broken computer as you go beyond the elevator hallway. Upon finding and fixing it you will be rewarded with information about Paris.

Computer #20

You’ll find one broken computer on the right side of the X Room in the Basement, containing information about Sigma Team’s Most Wanted: The Support.

With that, you should be able to find and fix all the broken computers around the Abstergo office in Assassin’s Creed Rogue.