Many choices are given to you through the main storyline of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. They can have both negative and positive consequences. In some situations, your choices will lead to favorable results. In other situations, you will mess up and even lock yourself out of certain content.

These choices can get overwhelming. But our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Choices and Consequences Guide is here to weed out the bad and usher all the good in.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Choices and Consequences

The game is meant to be played in a way that is personal to the player. This means that each individual can have an ending that is suited to the way that they have played throughout the game.

Remember that none of the decisions results in you being unable to move on with the story, so you will be fine even if you make a few bad choices.

Let us go ahead and look at all of the important decisions found in each chapter of the game one by one.

Chapter #1

Do not spare the 2 thugs at the start, as they will come back with reinforcements and attack you. After that, side with Duris to get his sword.

You also need to find and kill Talos the mercenary or he will be in the Cyclops fight later on and cause you much bigger problems than you would expect.

Lastly, you should also free Odessa that will give you the option to romance her in a side quest.

Chapter #2

You need to kill Hyrkanos here or he will be a bigger threat later on down the line. You can make a deal with the spy once you have freed him to get 100 Drachmae and the tablet.

You can also slaughter or save civilians but this does not seem to have that many consequences.

Lastly, the choice of sparing or killing Nikolaos will have a direct impact on the ending. You won’t be able to reunite with him at the end, but sparing him unlocks a new questline later on.

Chapter #3 and #4

Your answers when exiting the Forge in Athens have an impact on whether or not you reunite with your family at the end of the game.

Chapter #4 has the option to seduce Alkibiades if you choose the Sounds like Quite the Party option.

Chapter #5

Chapter #5 requires you not to kill any of Xenia’s pirates or lie to her or she will increase her fee to 17,000 Drachmae.

Later on, make sure you provide the correct answers for the Client or 3 Spartan Guards will be called in. You can also follow Brasidas’ plan when dealing with the Mongers to get more locations and a different ending of the quest.

If you kill the monger at the theatre, it impacts your relationship with Brasidas.

In Argolis, you need to bribe Dymas in order to save both patients. Do not lie to Pleistos either of Timoxenos will die before you get to the olive tree.

Moreover, remember to not accuse your neighbor during A Herald of Murder or you will gather less information on Chrysis. Lastly, you can save the baby in order to unlock a new quest.

Chapter #7

When you complete the United Front, tackle the A Family’s Legacy in order to get to the level recommended for the next quest. You can also side with Myrrine to open up 2 new quests.

Siding with Brasidas will also unlock a new quest. Remember that killing Lagos will impact your relationship with Brasidas.

If you had killed the Monger earlier, then you will have to kill Lagos too no matter what you decide.

Your answers to Nikolaos if you spared him earlier have an impact on whether or not you reunite with your family. Make sure he talks to the Stentor in order to reunite everyone with one another.

If you had spared Lagos earlier, you will have more information in regards to Pausanias and it will be easier to kill him.

Towards the end, choose the Hold On option when talking to Deimos as it may mean that you cannot reunite with your family to the end.

Chapter #8, #9

In Attika, convince Deimos that he is being manipulated by the Cult. Also, remember that your earlier encounters with Brasidas will determine how warm he is to you here on.

In Lakonia, your fight with Deimos has a massive impact on the ending of the game.

Quest Decisions

Here are some important decisions that you get to make in the following quests:

The Blood Fever: This is a side quest in which you will have to decide whether to let the infected villagers go or not. If you allow them to escape, then it will result in the spread of sickness, or if you don’t or by any reason skip the quest, then sickness will not spread.

The Wolf Of Sparta: It involves the decision to kill Nicholas or spare him. Killing will prevent the reunion with him later on in-game, and by sparing, you will unlock another part of the story.

Monger Down: In this quest, you are given two choices to deal with The Monger. Execute him publically to please Anthousa or Execute him secretly to please Brasida. If you take the first option, then you will have to kill one of Brasida's friends later: Lagos the Archon. And if you go with the second option, then things will turn out differently as you can spare him and also get back Sparta citizenship.

Ashes To Ashes: Choices are: save the baby or go after the cultist Chrysis. Not saving the baby will cost you the lives of family members, and if you save it, then you will get to do another quest in which you can kill the cultist, so it's a win-win situation.

Paint It Red: If you spared Nicholas in the previous quest, then you will get to encounter him in this one. Choose your responses wisely, and make sure to be polite while responding.

A Bloody Feast: If you want your ending to be good, then say this to Myrinne: "I'll bring Deimos back."

Doing Time: In order to spare Deimos, you have to convince him in a certain way against the cult and how it's manipulating. You can go for the following dialogues:

In order to spare Deimos, you have to convince him in a certain way against the cult and how it’s manipulating. You can go for the following dialogues: “It was the prophecy.”

“The prophecy said you’d doom Sparta.”

“You have no idea what happened on that mountain.”

“Our mother searched for you.”

After this, you can opt for the dialogues given below:

“It was the prophecy.”

“The prophecy said you’d doom Sparta.”

“You have no idea what happened on that mountain.”

“Our mother searched for you.”

Where It All Began: Here, you will encounter Deimos. To get the happy ending, refuse to fight, and in case you take a fight, then your mother will be killed, and eventually, you will have to take Deimos’ life.

Happy Ending

There are a total of 9 different endings for the game that depend on your choices in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

If you want to get the one that ends in the entire family reunited, you need to:

Spare Nikolaos in Chapter #2

Promise to Save Deimos in Chapter #6

Convince Nikolaos to Intervene With the Stentor in the Next Episode

Do Not Kill the Stentor

Convince Deimos That He Is Being Manipulated

Refuse to Fight Deimos at the End of Episode #9

This will make sure that all of you are reunited.