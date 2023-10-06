Assassin’s Creed Mirage Lost Books Locations

Collecting the Lost Books is a fun side activity in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, where you will challenge your stealth skills in the great city of Baghdad. Al-Jahiz in the House of Wisdom asks you to find them across the city, and in return, he will give you Scholar tokens.

You can use the Scholar token to take service from musicians to distract your hunters. The Lost Books in AC Mirage will also reward you with One Skill Point once you find it. Finding all six lost books will give you the Scholar Costume, a pretty decent outfit.

But, it is not as easy as it might sound. After all, Baghdad is a heavily guarded city, and you have to get into many spots undetected.

1. Great Mosque – Haribyah

The first Lost Book in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is Kalila Wa-Dimma. This book is in the Haribyah District’s southwest corner inside the Great Mosque.

Just near the mosque will be a two-story house. Climb inside and head downstairs. Explode the jar here to open another door, letting you into the room with the book.

2. Nestorian Monastery – Haribyah

The second Lost Book you will find is called Al-Tabari: Tafsir of Al-Tabar. You will find this in the Nestorian Monastery.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Get inside the cellar in the northeastern corner of the Harbiyah district. You must move three bookshelves in the cellar and slide through the gap. The book will be on the lectern.

3. Observatory – Abbasiyah

The Al-Kwarizmi: Al-Jabr book can easily be found in a house along the river near the Observatory and the House of Wisdom in Abasiyah District. Move the bookshelf to find the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Lost Book in the house.

4. Tuesday Market – Wilderness

Inside the Tuesday market house is the book Suleiman Al-Tajir: Accounts of China and India.

You will have to use the Pomegranate Gate and enter the Tuesday Market. On the left side will be the house with 5-6 guards. You must take them out to get inside or use the window above to stay undetected.

5. Harbor Camp – Karkh

The Harbor Camp has a Lost Book called The Banu Musa: The Book of Ingenious Devices. The book is inside a house in the restricted part of the northeast Karkh district.

The area is heavily guarded, with guards everywhere on rooftops. Use stealth and enter the house by destroying the wooden latch on the door.

6. Palace of the Green Dome – Round City

Finding the last lost book, Al-Sikkit: Diwan Abu Nu’as, is hard as it is only available in the late game because you can’t enter the Palace of the Green Dome earlier.

Once you have gained access while playing the “Serpent’s Nest” mission, explore the top floor and open the door at the end of the hallway. You will find the AC Mirage lost book there.