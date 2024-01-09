Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag Abstergo Hacking Puzzles Solutions

Solving Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag Abstergo Hacking Puzzles is not rocket science, but it doesn't hurt having solutions.

By Haider Khan


In Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag, the player’s main focus is on the lead protagonist of the game, Edward Kenway. You’ll take over as the pirate assassin as he fights the templars in the 18th century. Between the Animus sessions, you will have the opportunity to roam around Abstergo Entertainment. You can find different computers in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag and complete the Abstergo hacking puzzles for rewards.

Hacking can be carried out in several ways which requires you to solve certain puzzles to carry out a successful hack. The game features Sphere Puzzles, Prime Number Puzzles, and Data Stream Puzzles. Here is how you can complete them and get your rewards.

Abstergo Computers Hacking Puzzles Solutions

You will complete these puzzles in a sequence. These unlock Desmond’s backstory as you complete these Abstergo hacking puzzles in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag.

#1 – Sphere Puzzle

Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, and Left
Rewards: Post Mortem Report Subject 17

#2 – Prime Numbers Puzzle

2, 5, 7
Rewards: SEC-01 CCO Office

#3 – Data Stream

Rewards: Email Thread

#4 – Sphere Puzzle

Up, Left, Down, Left, Down, Right, Down, and Left
Rewards: Subject Zero Audio File #3

#5 – Sphere Puzzle

Left, Down, Left, Down. Left, and Up
Rewards: Subject Zero Audio File #1

#6 – Sphere Puzzle

Right, Up, Right, Up, Right, Down, Left, and Up
Rewards: Divine Science Presentation

#7 – Sphere Puzzle

Down, Right, Down, Left, Down, Left, Up, Left, Up, and Left
Rewards: Early Animus Prototype

#8 – Sphere Puzzle

Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, and Left
Rewards: Security Systems Presentations

#9 – Sphere Puzzle

Right, Up, Right, Up, Right, Down, Right, Up, Left, and Up
Rewards: Crypto-History Artifacts

#10 – Data Stream

Rewards: Market Analysis Ezio

#11 – Sphere Puzzle

Right, Up, Right, Up, Left, Up, Left, Up, Right, and Up
Rewards: Hidden Secrets

#12 – Sphere Puzzle

Left, Down, Left, Up, and Left
Rewards: Market Analysis Altair

#13 – Sphere Puzzle

Up, Left, Up, and Left
Rewards: Great Minds in History Commission #3

#14 – Sphere Puzzle

Up, Right, Down, Right, Up, and Right
Rewards: Desmond Pack

#15 – Data Stream

Rewards: Subject Zero Audio File #4

#16 – Data Stream

Rewards: Subject 17 Memo #2

#17 – Sphere Puzzle

Up, Left, Down, Left
Rewards: Subject 17 Memo #3

#18 – Sphere Puzzle

Down, Left, Down, Left, Down, and Left
Rewards: Great Minds in History Commision#2

#19 – Data Stream

Rewards: Subject 17 Recovered Media

#20 – Data Stream

Rewards: Subject 17 Memo #1

#21 – Data Stream

Rewards: Crypto-History Locations

#22 – Prime Numbers Puzzle

7, 7, 3, 2, 7
Rewards: Market Analysis C. Kenway

#23 – Prime Numbers Puzzle

7, 3, 3, 2
Rewards: Work Area Access

#24 – Data Stream

Rewards: From the Journal of Edward Kenway

#25 – Prime Numbers Puzzle

7, 7, 3, 7, 7
Rewards: Great Minds in History Commission #4

#26 – Prime Numbers Puzzle

7, 7, 7, 2, 2
Rewards: Subject Zero Audio File #5

#27 – Prime Numbers Puzzle

3, 3, 5, 7
Rewards: Access Lobby Camera

#28 – Data Stream

Rewards: Subject One Interview Session

#29 – Data Stream

Rewards: Divine Science Video

#30 – Sphere Puzzle

Down, Left, Down, Left, Up, Right, and Down
Rewards: Subject 17 Memo #4

#31 – Sphere Puzzle

Right, Up, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, and Up
Rewards: Confidential Chat Log

#32 – Prime Numbers Puzzle

7, 3, 5, 7
Rewards: Access SEC-01

#33 – Sphere Puzzle

Up, Right, Down, Right, Up, Right, Down, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Left, and Up
Rewards: Abstergo Pack

#34 – Sphere Puzzle

Down, Left, Down, Left, Up, Left, Down, and Left
Rewards: Subject Zero Audio File #2

#35 – Sphere Puzzle

Up, Left, Up, Left, Up, Right, Up, Right, and Down
Rewards: Great Minds in History Commission #1

#36 – Prime Numbers Puzzle

7, 3, 7, 7
Rewards: Age of Cutthroats

