Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag Abstergo Hacking Puzzles Solutions

In Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag, the player’s main focus is on the lead protagonist of the game, Edward Kenway. You’ll take over as the pirate assassin as he fights the templars in the 18th century. Between the Animus sessions, you will have the opportunity to roam around Abstergo Entertainment. You can find different computers in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag and complete the Abstergo hacking puzzles for rewards.
Hacking can be carried out in several ways which requires you to solve certain puzzles to carry out a successful hack. The game features Sphere Puzzles, Prime Number Puzzles, and Data Stream Puzzles. Here is how you can complete them and get your rewards.
Abstergo Computers Hacking Puzzles Solutions
You will complete these puzzles in a sequence. These unlock Desmond’s backstory as you complete these Abstergo hacking puzzles in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag.
#1 – Sphere Puzzle
Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, and Left
Rewards: Post Mortem Report Subject 17
#2 – Prime Numbers Puzzle
2, 5, 7
Rewards: SEC-01 CCO Office
#3 – Data Stream
Rewards: Email Thread
#4 – Sphere Puzzle
Up, Left, Down, Left, Down, Right, Down, and Left
Rewards: Subject Zero Audio File #3
#5 – Sphere Puzzle
Left, Down, Left, Down. Left, and Up
Rewards: Subject Zero Audio File #1
#6 – Sphere Puzzle
Right, Up, Right, Up, Right, Down, Left, and Up
Rewards: Divine Science Presentation
#7 – Sphere Puzzle
Down, Right, Down, Left, Down, Left, Up, Left, Up, and Left
Rewards: Early Animus Prototype
#8 – Sphere Puzzle
Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, and Left
Rewards: Security Systems Presentations
#9 – Sphere Puzzle
Right, Up, Right, Up, Right, Down, Right, Up, Left, and Up
Rewards: Crypto-History Artifacts
#10 – Data Stream
Rewards: Market Analysis Ezio
#11 – Sphere Puzzle
Right, Up, Right, Up, Left, Up, Left, Up, Right, and Up
Rewards: Hidden Secrets
#12 – Sphere Puzzle
Left, Down, Left, Up, and Left
Rewards: Market Analysis Altair
#13 – Sphere Puzzle
Up, Left, Up, and Left
Rewards: Great Minds in History Commission #3
#14 – Sphere Puzzle
Up, Right, Down, Right, Up, and Right
Rewards: Desmond Pack
#15 – Data Stream
Rewards: Subject Zero Audio File #4
#16 – Data Stream
Rewards: Subject 17 Memo #2
#17 – Sphere Puzzle
Up, Left, Down, Left
Rewards: Subject 17 Memo #3
#18 – Sphere Puzzle
Down, Left, Down, Left, Down, and Left
Rewards: Great Minds in History Commision#2
#19 – Data Stream
Rewards: Subject 17 Recovered Media
#20 – Data Stream
Rewards: Subject 17 Memo #1
#21 – Data Stream
Rewards: Crypto-History Locations
#22 – Prime Numbers Puzzle
7, 7, 3, 2, 7
Rewards: Market Analysis C. Kenway
#23 – Prime Numbers Puzzle
7, 3, 3, 2
Rewards: Work Area Access
#24 – Data Stream
Rewards: From the Journal of Edward Kenway
#25 – Prime Numbers Puzzle
7, 7, 3, 7, 7
Rewards: Great Minds in History Commission #4
#26 – Prime Numbers Puzzle
7, 7, 7, 2, 2
Rewards: Subject Zero Audio File #5
#27 – Prime Numbers Puzzle
3, 3, 5, 7
Rewards: Access Lobby Camera
#28 – Data Stream
Rewards: Subject One Interview Session
#29 – Data Stream
Rewards: Divine Science Video
#30 – Sphere Puzzle
Down, Left, Down, Left, Up, Right, and Down
Rewards: Subject 17 Memo #4
#31 – Sphere Puzzle
Right, Up, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, and Up
Rewards: Confidential Chat Log
#32 – Prime Numbers Puzzle
7, 3, 5, 7
Rewards: Access SEC-01
#33 – Sphere Puzzle
Up, Right, Down, Right, Up, Right, Down, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Left, and Up
Rewards: Abstergo Pack
#34 – Sphere Puzzle
Down, Left, Down, Left, Up, Left, Down, and Left
Rewards: Subject Zero Audio File #2
#35 – Sphere Puzzle
Up, Left, Up, Left, Up, Right, Up, Right, and Down
Rewards: Great Minds in History Commission #1
#36 – Prime Numbers Puzzle
7, 3, 7, 7
Rewards: Age of Cutthroats