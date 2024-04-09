How To Identify The Assassin In Dragon’s Dogma 2

The central objective of the quest “Shadowed Prayers” is identifying the Assassin in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The quest occurs in Battahl and involves the Arisen having to find, identify, and apprehend the Assassin who is out to kill Empress Nadinia of Battahl.

This guide’ll cover how to start the Shadowed Prayers quest and identify the Assassin in Dragons Dogma 2. We’ll also cover the rewards you receive for successfully catching the perpetrator and what happens if you fail to do so.

How to start Shadowed Prayers in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The “Shadowed Prayers” quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2 can be started once you complete the main quest, “Nation of Lambent Flame.” After completing this quest, you can continue exploring Battahl or go and rest at an Inn for a day or two to trigger “Shadowed Prayers”.

Head outside Flamebearer Palace to find Menella, the Empress’ guard. She’ll tell you about a recent assassination attempt on the Empress and task you with finding the perpetrator.

Rest and return the next day to start the next portion of the quest.

How to Identify and apprehend the Assassin

When you return the next day, enter the palace and speak to Ser Menella again. She’ll hand you an item called “Bandit Bill of Arrest” which contains a description of the Assassin; stating he is a male who wears his hair tied back and that his right arm was injured during the previous attempt.

FYI This is a time-sensitive quest and if you leave Flamebearer place the quest fails automatically.

Once the ritual begins, the Assassin, named Herman, can be found toward the right of the stairs. As the description says, his hair will be tied back, and there will be a scar on his right arm. The scar can be hard to identify, so you must observe keenly. Additionally, he’ll be wearing dark green robes with a sword attached to the left of his belt.

The picture above will give you an exact idea of where he can be found and what he looks like. Grab him using R2/RT to apprehend him. Hold him down for a couple of seconds, and he’ll eventually admit his wrongdoings and give up.

What happens if you don’t find the Assassin?

If you fail to correctly identify the Assassin or leave the Palace once the ritual begins the Empress will die. For the former, you won’t get a second chance to identify the correct Assassin. However, you can revive her using a Wakestone by visiting the Battahl morgue. Once she’s resurrected, she’ll ask you to deliver a letter to Menella detailing her comeback.

FYI If the Empress Nadinia dies, you’ll still receive some Gold and XP but no Jasper.

Shadowed Prayers quest rewards

Upon successfully apprehending the Assassin, you’ll be transported to the Empress’ chambers, where she’ll thank you for your service. You’ll also receive the following rewards:

3,500 XP

18,000 Gold

5x Jasper

How to fix the Shadowed Prayers bug in Dragon’s Dogma 2

If you revive Empress Nadinia, you may encounter a bug where Menella does not spawn in her designated location (outside the palace). In this case, you won’t be able to deliver the letter to her, and the quest and the map marker for this quest will remain active.

To fix this glitch, play the game until you reach the Volcanic Island in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Menella will spawn here, and you can speak to deliver the letter to her to finish the quest.