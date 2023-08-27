How To Unlock Multiplayer In Armored Core 6

Everything becomes ten times more fun when done with friends. This statement stands tall in the case of multiplayer in Armored Core 6. With the release of the highly anticipated mech-combat game, everyone is eager to know if the campaign is the only treat we get to find in AC6.

To answer your questions, we have put together this guide to help you through the process of how you can unlock and enjoy multiplayer in AC6.

How to unlock Armored Core 6 multiplayer

FromSoftwares has carefully designed Armored Core 6 to give every player a consistent experience, regardless of their history with the franchise. That is why you will not be able to play multiplayer from the start.

You are going to have to go through a bit of struggle before you are handed your pass to compete against other players. As we know there are a total of 5 chapters in the game. You will unlock the multiplayer PvP in AC6 after you put Chapter 2 to bed.

There are three missions in Chapter 2 and the multiplayer will be unlocked when you have gone through with the third and final mission, Ocean Crossing. Complete the quest and return to the garage. You will not only get some rest but also access to NEST.

NEST in AC6 is your portal to the multiverse of madness aka multiplayer. All of the PvP content will be handled through NEST but the question of how to use it remains in our minds. We shall discuss it in the next section of this guide.

How Armored Core 6 multiplayer works

Now that you have access to PvP battles in Armored Core 6, you will get a chance to go against other players from around the world. There are two multiplayer modes:

1v1

3v3

After deciding on the kind of battle you want to be a part of, you have to find other players to play the game with. You can either create a lobby, invite friends, or have some fun. Or you can join open lobbies if playing with strangers is something you enjoy.

Join a room, and pick your gear in the Assembly Section. After the game starts, all that’s left to do is to go ham. If you prefer to be the one in control of the situation and ground rules, you can also create a lobby of your own in AC6.

There are tons of rules you can tinker with to make the whole experience feel more tailored. The game modes, maps, and other rules are something you are allowed to change if you are the host. You can play with your friends or if you don’t have any or they are busy, you can leave the lobby settings Open and that should allow anyone to search and join your lobby.

With everyone now in the room, nothing is going to come between you and the mech-action you were going to unleash upon your enemy.

Does Armored Core 6 have local multiplayer?

Unfortunately, for obvious reasons, the multiplayer for Armored Core 6 is restricted to online. You cannot play the game over ethernet with other people sitting around you. The only way around this is you create a custom lobby and then ask your friends to join your lobby which will make everyone happy.

Armored Core 6 multiplayer not working

There could be a scenario where you try to join an online game and it just isn’t working. Or your friends are trying to get into your lobby to have an evening full of fun. With the game just recently being released, there is a high influx of players. This can cause disturbance in the servers. The servers could be down or currently unavailable.

In which case, there is nothing you do. You can check if is your internet that is causing the issue. Restart your internet modem and for any other news, you can check out the official Twitter for FromSotrwaes,

Does Armored Core 6 have crossplay?

No, Armored Core 6 does not support Cross-Platform play. If you own the game on Xbox, the system will only match you with other Xbox players. The same goes for PC and PlayStation players.