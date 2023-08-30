How To Get The Moonlight Blade In Armored Core 6

The Moonlight Blade in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is an iconic item from developers FromSoftwares. The weapon first appeared way back in the days of the first installment in the franchise. From there, it has been the go-to signature from the devs. The weapon is by no means just for show and can do some serious damage.

If you want to get your hands on this beastly sword in AC6, this is how you are going to do it.

The Moonlight Blade location in Armored Core 6

You will most likely come across the Moonlight Blade while you are completing the “Reach the Coral Convergence” quest in Chapter 4 of Armored Core 6.

It is the second to last quest in the chapter. The gist of it is that you will have to investigate the Coral Supply in the Industrial City, on the orders of Walter.

The Industrial City is huge and just telling you about the city will be asking you to find a needle in a haystack. You are going to need more than that. You will find the IA-C01W2: MOONLIGHT in a storage container near the broken bridge, at the center of the city.

Once you have started your journey towards the checkpoint, on your way, you are going to cross a bridge. Under non-apocalyptic circumstances, the bridge was used to connect two parts of the city. Now it’s not enough to stand, let alone connect anything.

You are going to use this bridge, plus your thrusters to get yourself from Point A to Point B. On the opposite side of the bridge from where you started, is going to be a drop. This is where the bridge ends and you will see a couple of mechs roaming around a storage box.

There are two ways to deal with them. Either kill them while you standing on top of the bridge and come down when the coast is clear. Otherwise, you can drop down immediately and throw some punches, up close and personal.

Once it is all clear, you can drop down and open the storage container, inside which is the Moonlight Blade in Armored Core 6.

Moonlight Blade stats and attack types

Due to the significance of the Moonlight Blade to the franchise, it is a very decent and dependable weapon. You might find it amusing that it has a 615 Attack Power with a whopping 495 Impact. The rest of the stats are as follows:

Consecutive Hits: 2

Weight: 2200

EN Load: 544

While the stats tell a story of their own, pretty much the whole moves of the Moonlight Blade are beyond that in Armored Core 6. You can do everything that you can with a regular sword in the game. From simple slashes to complex combos, you do pretty much go ham with it.

The move set includes single slash, double slash, and lastly, if you hold the trigger, your next attack will get charged and go out in the form of a horizontal slash. This is going to deal more damage than normal.