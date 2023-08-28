Armored Core 6: All Combat Log Locations

Armored Core 6 features numerous types of collectibles such as Combat Logs for you to reap rewards or simply tick off achievements. If you are looking to make your missions more challenging, consider hunting for all the Combat Log locations.

If you have already embarked on the hunt, do let us help you out in finding all of the Combat Logs in Armored Core 6.

What are Combat Logs in Armored Core 6?

Combat Logs are tied to the Loghunt Program and are more collectibles for you to find in Armored Core 6. They can only be found on certain enemies during missions, which is why knowing their locations beforehand makes your search so much easier.

These include Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum in order, and their rarity affects how much rank you increase. They are responsible for ranking up your Hunter Class and rewarding you with necessary mech parts as well.

Note that it’s not really necessary to collect all of the Combat Logs in the game, but the rewards that they offer are definitely reason enough to go for them.

The only time it is mandatory to collect Combat Logs is during a mission in chapter one which tasks you to find 5 of them. This is basically just an introduction to what Combat Logs really are and how you can obtain them.

Note that a few of the missions before them offer Combat Logs as well. If you missed out on them, you can always head back to the Replay Mission Meny to check them out.

Moreover, you have to complete the whole mission associated with the Combat Log to actually acquire it as quitting the mission right after obtaining the Log deems the log unobtained.

Lastly, during your missions, whenever you see an enemy, look out for the Combat Log icon indicated on their marker. Only the ones holding them would have the Combat Log icon, which will be our main target.

Where to find all Combat Logs in Armored Core 6

All of the Combat Logs in Armored Core 6 are scattered across multiple Missions in each different Chapter of the game. Therefore, it would be best to look out for them Chapter wise.

Note that only a few of the missions offer Combat Logs – not all of them.

Chapter 1

Mission 4: Destroy the Transport Helicopters

You can find a Silver Combat Log in the central area holding the mission’s target helicopters – on top of the higher platform.

Mission 5: Destroy the Tester AC

The Tester AC itself is the enemy you need to defeat to get the Silver Combat Log tied to this mission, which is hence unmissable.

Mission 6: Attack the Dam Complex

You can find two Combat Logs in this mission – a Silver and a Gold one.

The Silver Combat Log is found on an enemy which is located on top of the second level of the lake, to the right of the third objective.

The Gold Combat Log is found on an AC target that you encounter on the large frozen lake just before the fourth objective. This particular AC is especially called out by a dialogue, so you know which one it is for sure.

Mission 8: Operation Wallclimber

You can find three different Broze Combat Logs on three MT enemies, which are found in the corner, just behind the edge of the playable area. More specifically, this area you can find it west of the city whilst you are facing the Wall.

Mission 9: Retrieve the Combat Logs

This mission’s main priority is to have you find Combat Logs. There are a total of 6 Combat Logs that you can acquire during this mission.

The first Combat Log is right below you from right when you are starting the mission. Just look down the wall and you will find this Log.

The second Combat Log is located at the base of the same wall as the former but is located on the lateral end. Moreover, this Combat Log will be guarded by two enemies (MTs) so you may have to get in a fight to get this one.

The third Combat Log is located just up ahead near the crater. You must leave the compound, traveling towards the center of the area. It won’t be long before you reach the crater – and when you do, just stay attached to the wall on the right, traveling around it till you reach the Log.

The fourth Combat Log is located near the former Log. All you have to do is travel west from it until you reach a wreckage. Note that you may need to get into a fight with a bunch of MTs in this case as well.

The fifth Combat Log is located in a wreckage inside the crater you were just at. Simply jump down into it and claim the Log for yourself. You may also get attacked by an AC enemy here as well which holds another Combat Log.

The sixth and last Combat Log in this mission is found at the same location. All you have to do is travel to the other end of the area where you found the fifth Call Log.

Mission 11: Attack the Watchpoint

You can automatically get the Combat Log associated with this mission because it’s on the main target of the mission – “Sully”. You have to defeat this target and obtain the Combat Log to complete this mission.

Chapter 2

Mission 12: Infiltrate Grid 086

This particular Mission gives you a chance to get your hands on a total of 9 different Combat Logs – 5 Bronze, 3 Silver, and 1 Gold Log.

The first is the Silver Log which you can’t really miss since it’s on the “Invincible Rummy” which is the main foe you have to defeat to progress through the mission.

Up next are two Bronze Combat Logs which can be found on a couple of MTs in an unusual area. To find them, you first have to turn back from the huge road to the objective where you have to reach the center of Grid 086’s power grid.

Once you reach the end, turn to about 180° and you will find the enemies that have the Combat Logs on them.

Now you can turn your attention to finding the last two Silver Logs, which are located just up the road you turned back from for the former Combat Log. When you are around 1800 meters away from the previous Log, turn to 180° again and you will find the two enemies (MTs) that hold the Logs.

Up next is the Gold Combat Log associated with this mission which is found in the room with the furnace. Simply go towards the furnace and enter the other area with the opening created by the furnace from the metal input side.

Follow the path to a small room and you will come across an AC that holds the Gold Combat Log.

The final Bronze Combat Logs you can find in this mission are found on the MTs that are located just outside the building. All you have to do is head to 20° right as you exit the building.

Mission 14: Ocean Crossing:

You can find a total of 4 different Bronze Combat Logs in this mission.

The first two Bronze Combat Logs are found on two Drones that are located not from the start of the mission. To find them, first leave the elevator and head to the other end of the platform with the lasers.

From there, make your way down onto the bridge below and turn around to face 180° and you will find the drones with the Combat Logs on them.

The other two Bronze Combat Logs can be found on other drones which are nearby. To find them, drop down onto the platform that leads back to where you came from instead of this one.

Follow this path until you reach the drones that have the Combat Logs on them,

Chapter 3

Mission 15: Steal the Survey Data

There is only 1 Silver Long associated with this mission which can be found on an MT located in the 180° direction from the beginning of the mission. More specifically, it can be found next second and third farthest logs.

Mission 16: Attack the Refueling Base

There are two Bronze Combat Logs associated with this mission.

The first one is found on one of the enemies (LC) below the main bridge over the valley. This will be near the base.

To find the other Bronze Combat Log, start from the same area, turn to 270°, and make your way forward until you arrive at two smaller bridges.

Move over to the second bridge and make your way down from its right. Here, you find another LC that gives you the second Bronze Combat Log.

Mission 17: Eliminate V.VII

There is a Siver Log on a heavy MT which is just ahead of the mission’s starting area. Simply cling to the wall and make your way over to the left (90° direction) of the city area and you will find the target holding the Log.

A Gold Log can be obtained by defeating V.VII Swinburne – which is the main target of this mission.

Another secret Gold Log is obtained by defeating an AC which appears after you make the decision to let V.VII walk away from the fight.

Mission 18: Tunnel Sabotage

There is a Bronze Combat Log associated with this mission found on an LC in the tunnels. It can be found on the path leading upwards right after you reach the area where you are informed about the PCA.

Mission 19: Survey the Uninhabited Floating City

The Silver Combat Log associated with this mission is found on an enemy just up ahead of the second fog control device. Keep making your way forward from it until you reach the becomes.

If they travel to your east, then you need to make your way straight up ahead. Not too far along the way, you can find the enemy holding the Log below you.

Mission 23: Attack the Old Spaceport

A Silver Combat Log is found on an LC which is located on the 2nd level of the area outside. You can reach this place by heading in the 90° direction from the start of the mission.

Two more Silver Combat Logs are associated with this mission which can be found heading 150° from the starting area. They are found on two LCs located next to the circular fuel tanks.

Mission 24: Eliminate “Honest” Brute

You can find 4 Bronze, a Silver, and a Platinum Combat Log here in Armored Core 6.

The nearest Combat Log is the Bronze one, which is located next to a pillar on the platform located beneath the one with the red lasers. There are two enemies here, but only one of them drops the Combat Log.

The next two Bronze Combat Logs can be found on the same types of enemies – but elsewhere. Starting from the previous point, jump onto the platform above (350° direction) and move along it until you reach a large player. There are two of these enemies here – both of which drop a Combat Log.

Up next is the Silver Log which can be found on a yellow MT located in the large open area.

The last Bronze Log can be found on a round robot that appears as you are making your way to the last platform.

The Platinum Combat Log can be obtained by defeating the “Honest Brute” which is the main mission target in Armored Core 6.

Mission 25: Defend the Old Spaceport

You can get a Platinum Combat Log by defeating the main target of this mission – the “Raven”.

Chapter 4

Mission 29: Underground Exploration – Depth 2

A Gold Combat Log can be obtained by defeating one of the main targets of this mission – the “G5 Iguazu”.

There are further two Bronze Combat Logs associated with this mission that can be found after getting the former log. Simply go through the newly accessed canyon until you come across a large door.

From here, make your way into the small room to your right and you’ll find two enemies that have the Bronze Logs on them.

Mission 30: Underground Exploration – Depth 3

There are two Silver and one Gold Combat Log associated with this mission in Armored Core 6.

The first Silver Log can be obtained from the rear end of the roof of the snipers’ building that you come across at the start of the chapter. Near this Combat Log are two enemies that grant you another Silver Combat Log.

The Gold Combat Log is obtained automatically by defeating the main target of the mission – the “Ayre”.

Mission 31: Intercept the Redguns

You automatically receive a Platinum Combat Log for defeating the main target of the mission – the “G1 Michigan”.

However, an important point to note is that since this is a Decision Mission it cancels out the following 32nd Mission on this list which offers two Combat Logs.

Therefore, you can either choose to do this Mission for your current playthrough for its Combat Logs and do the next one in the NG+ – or vice versa – because you can only obtain Logs associated with one of these missions per playthrough.

Mission 32: Ambush the Vespers

You can get two Gold Combat Logs here in Armored Core 6. Both of these are obtained from the two main targets you are supposed to take as part of this mission – one from the “DUAL NATURE” and the other from the “RECONFIG”.

Mission 33: Unknown Territory Survey

You can automatically get a Platinum Combat Log by defeating the main target of this mission – “V.IV Rusty”.

There is another Combat Log you can get in this mission but it’s only available in the New Game++ as discussed later.

Mission 34: Reach the Coral Convergence

You can get three different Combat Logs in this Mission – two Gold and one Bronze.

The first two Gold Logs can be obtained by defeating two of the main target ACs at the start of the mission.

The Bronze Combat Log is obtained from a rolling bot with a log. This one can be found on a bridge right ahead of the area where you fight the first enemies.

Chapter 5

Mission 37: Intercept the Corporate Forces

You can automatically obtain the Platinum Combat Log associated with this mission by defeating its main target – the “V.I Freud” in Armored Core 6.

However, an important point to note is that since this is a Decision Mission it cancels out the following 38th Mission on this list which offers three Combat Logs.

Therefore, you can either choose to do this Mission for your current playthrough for its Combat Logs and do the next one in the NG+ – or vice versa – because you can only obtain Logs associated with one of these missions per playthrough.

Mission 38: Eliminate “Cinder” Carla

You can obtain three Combat Logs in this Armored Core 6 mission – 2 Platinum and 1 Gold – by defeating the “V.II Snail” “FULL COURSE/Cinder Carla”, and “CIRUS/ Chatty Stick” respectively. These are the main targets of this mission which means that you can’t really miss them.

New Game+

Mission 6: Attack the Dam Complex (ALT)

While playing Mission 6 in the NG+ or NG++ specifically, you get the ALT mission in which you are given a choice to “ACCEPT” or “ ”REFUSE” a particular offer somewhere along the mission.

If you choose the “ACCEPT” option, you will be forced to fight against your allies. You can get a Gold Combat Log for defeating either the CANNON HEAD or the G4 Volta AC.

If you choose “REFUSE”, this Log will not be available – but you can still get it by replaying the mission or by choosing Accept in the NG++.

Mission 26+: Defend the Dam Complex

You can get two Platinum Combat Logs in this mission – one each for defeating the “UMBER OX” and the “ASTER CROWN” enemies. These are the main targets of this mission, so the Logs are unmissable.

New Game++

Mission 09++: Prisoner Rescue

You can automatically get a Platinum Combat Log by defeating this mission’s main target – “DEEP DOWN” or “G2 Nile” in Armored Core 6.

Mission 19++: Survey the Uninhabited Floating City (ALT)

If you play this mission in the NG++ exclusively, you get an alternative boss at the end of this mission which can either be the “ABSTGHIK” or the “Thumb Dolmayan”. Whichever one you get, you receive a Platinum Log for defeating it, which is unmissable.

Mission 29-B: Underground Exploration – Depth 2 (ALT)

While playing this mission in the NG++, you get a new boss somewhere along the mission called “DEADSLED”. This is a main target that drops an unmissable Platinum Combat Log in Armored Core 6.

Mission 33-B: Eliminate V.III

If you play this mission in the NG++, you get to face an exclusive boss called “V.III” which drops a Platinum Log when defeated. This is unmissable because the boss is the main target in this mission.