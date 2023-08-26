Armored Core 6 Best Weapons

Armored Core 6 offers you a plethora of devastating weapons that you can use effectively to dominate your campaign missions. However, you will need to complete your loadout unit with the best weapon options that you can get your hands on.

You will receive some of these early in the game, like the BML-G1. Apart from these, you can get the rest by purchasing them from the parts shop in the Garage.

Jump To:

Best R-Arm Unit Weapons

1. RF-024 Turner

The RF-024 Turner is the best weapon option in terms of Assault Rifles that you can use for the Right Arm Unit weapon. This particular weapon allows you to balance your rapid-fire output with its firepower. To get the RF-024, you must buy it for 55,000 COAM in AC6: Fires of Rubicon.

In terms of weapon stats, it has the following results:

Part Specs Stats AP (Attack Power) 87 Impact 65 Total Rounds 540 Weight 3560 EN Load 102

2. MA-J-201 Ransetsu-AR

The MA-J-201 comes equipped with high Attack Power and offers a decent Boost Speed. This Assault Rifle is a go-to choice for many players because of excellent long-range accuracy.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

In terms of weapon stats in Armored Core 6, it has the following results:

Part Specs Stats AP (Attack Power) 62×3 Impact 64×3 Total Rounds 450 Weight 3620 EN Load 132

3. WR-0777 Sweet Sixteen

The WR-077 Sweet Sixteen works similarly to a shotgun. But instead of firing a burst round, it can fire projectile shots at the enemy. You can do this action from its multiple barrels at the same time. Thus, it contributes to making it the best weapon in Armored Core 6. As for its price, it will cost you around 49,000 COAM.

In terms of weapon stats, it has the following results:

Part Specs Stats AP (Attack Power) 85×13 Impact 61×3 Total Rounds 546 Weight 1640 EN Load 268

Best L-Arm Unit Weapons

1. HI-3: BU-TT/A

This Pulse Blade weapon is excellent for your left-arm unit weapon in AC6. You can easily use this for close-quarter combat and even diffuse enemy shields using it as well.

However, if you use a ranged weapon on your other arm, you should equip the HI-3: BU-TT/A on your left arm, as it can make a deadlier combo for your mech-loadout in Armored Core 6.

In terms of weapon stats, it has the following results:

Part Specs Stats AP (Attack Power) 963 Impact 710 Total Rounds 2 Weight 1800 EN Load 213

2. WR-0777 Sweet Sixteen

The WR-0777 is a deadly shotgun rifle you can use to blow your opponent’s head off in AC6. Compared to the rest of the shotguns, this one is best suited for your lightweight builds, and the AP pays off well if you time your shot precisely and successfully hit your target.

In terms of weapon stats, it has the following results:

Part Specs Stats AP (Attack Power) 85×13 Impact 61×3 Total Rounds 546 Weight 1640 EN Load 268

3. VP-67LD

If you are a fan of laser weapons, then the VP-67D presents itself as a Laser Dagger for you in AC6. Using this unique weapon, you can easily dominate those close-range fights, deliver deadly blows on your enemy, and turn off their shields.

In terms of weapon stats, it has the following results:

Part Specs Stats AP (Attack Power) 752 Impact 310 Total Rounds 3 Weight 1350 EN Load 150

Best R-Back Unit Weapons

1. Vvc-70VPM

The Vvc-70VPM serves its purpose as a Plasma Missile Launcher. Moreover, it is amongst the best weapons you can equip for your Right Back Unit in Armored Core 6.

Using it, you can see the vertical trajectory of your missile will be bound to hit its target, leaving little room for error. Lastly, you can purchase this missile launcher for 96,000 from the Garage in AC6.

In terms of weapon stats, it has the following results:

Part Specs Stats AP (Attack Power) 760 Impact 384 Total Rounds 240 Weight 3760 EN Load 268

2. Songbirds

The Songbirds is a (double-barreled) Grenade Canon that offers explosive power, thus earning it a spot in the best Armored Core 6 weapons list. This specific weapon can also deliver solid hits on the enemy and stagger them.

This way, they will be left vulnerable to your attacks, and you can use this opportunity to hit them back hard. Lastly, the Songbirds will become available to purchase from the shop by completing a specific quest.

It will be known as the “Attack the Watchpoint” in AC 6. Once you complete it, visit the shop and get the Songbird at 182,000 COAM in Armored Core 6.

In terms of weapon stats, it has the following results:

Part Specs Stats AP (Attack Power) 754×2 Impact 745×2 Total Rounds 42 Weight 5500 EN Load 285

3.VE-60SNA

The VE-60SNA is a Stun Needle Launcher that can deliver deadly and accurate damage to create that stun build-up in AC6. This way, you can keep the enemy in your attack range as your opponent will be stunned for a while, allowing you to deliver that AP damage.

To acquire this weapon, you will need to complete a specific mission. That will be known as “Destroy the Ice Worm,” After completing it, you will gain this weapon.

In terms of weapon stats, it has the following results:

Part Specs Stats AP (Attack Power) 1068 Impact 907 Total Rounds 30 Weight 6150 EN Load 825

Best L-Back Unit Weapons

1. BML-G1/P03VTC-08 (Vertical Missile Launcher)

This is the most useful Vertical Missile Launcher you can use to quickly eliminate small groups of opponents in Armored Core 6. Since you get the BML-G1 early on in the game, it contributes towards the best weapon you can use, especially during your campaign missions.

In terms of weapon stats, the BML-G1 offers the following results:

Part Specs Stats AP (Attack Power) 124×8 Impact 89×8 Total Rounds 224 Weight 3920 EN Load 380

2. VE-60SNA (Stun Needle Launcher)

The VE-60SNA is a Stun Needle Launcher. It is a highly effective weapon that can stun your opponent effectively, leading to a stun buildup in AC6.

It can also be used to neutralize the coral shielding with electrical interference. In short, you can do this by using the V-60SNA to fire a needle-type shot, leading to a powerful discharge in AC6.

Similarly, you can equip it on the L Back unit by purchasing it from the shop for 283,000 COAM in Armored Core 6.

In terms of weapon stats, the VE-60SNA has the following results: