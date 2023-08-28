Armored Core 6 Ayre Boss Guide

There are three endings that players can get in Armored Core 6. The first of these three is the Fires of Raven Ending, which ends with the Main Mission 40: Shut Down the Closure Satellites. At the end of this mission, you come across an Armored Core 6 boss called Ayre that you need to defeat to end Chapter 5 and get to the end.

This boss fight needs to be navigated carefully with a build explicitly created for it and a brute force strategy that requires less skill. Without further ado, let us get into the build needed to take down Ayre, the end boss.

Best Build to defeat Ayre

To take down Armored Core 6 Ayre, you need a build that focuses on brute force. You can successfully overpower the boss with its sheer strength. You must equip DF-GA-08 HU-BEN for the Right and Left Arms to craft such a build. It costs 170,000 COAM and can be purchased from the shop after Mission 11: Attack the Watchpoint.

For the back, it is recommended to have the VE-60SNA on both the right and left sides. It can be purchased from the shop for 283,000 COAM. After completing Mission 26: Historic Data Recovery in Armored Core 6, you can also collect it as loot.

It would be best to have the HD-033M VERRILL and the DF-BD-08 TIAN-QIANG for the head and core, respectively. As for arms, you can have DF-AR-09 TIAN-LAO. You don’t need any specific booster as you will have Tank Legs auto-equipped with the LG-022T BORNEMISSZA legs.

Use FC-006 ABBOT for the Fire Control System and VP-20D for the Generator. You can also use the Terminal Armor for the Expansion.

This build will grant you maximum strength, high defense stats, and immense damage-dealing potential, precisely what you need to take down AC6 Ayre.

How to beat Ayre in Armored Core 6

Once you have crafted the above build, defeating AC6 Ayre becomes relatively easy. You must lock onto the boss as soon as the fight starts and stay close to it while hovering above. All this while, you must be shooting both your Needle Guns and Gatling Guns continuously to deal crazy damage.

Stagger Ayre using your Gatling Guns

The Gatling Guns equipped on your shoulders are your go-to stagger weapon against Ayre due to their high Impact damage. Shoot them as soon as you are near Ayre in AC6, and then when it is staggered, shift to your Needle Guns and start shooting. However, it would be best to keep the Gatling Guns shooting, even when the boss is staggered.

Stay at a Close Range

The key to staggering Ayre is staying close to it, as the Gatling Guns do not work well over a long range. When at close range to the target, these guns rarely miss and can deal crazy amounts of damage. Although these guns overheat quickly, they are vital to your fighting strategy. Just wait for them to cool off and return to the brute-force strategy in Armored Core 6.

Keep off the ground and Stay Airborne

Another key point to take down Ayre is to stay airborne but at a close range. Do not fly far away; always hover above and close to strike with your staggering and Needle Guns. Don’t miss and land direct hits.

Create a damage zone on the ground

When you fire your Needle Guns while hovering above Ayre, it will create an expanded damage zone on the ground that will drain loads of the Armored Core 6 Ayre health.