The Ark Survival Evolved DLC Valguero includes a resource called Silk. An armor made of desert fabric, a whip, and a tent can be made from Silk.

The Silk seeds are uncommon because they can only be discovered on Valguero, however, once you acquire them, you can bring them home to the island and grow them in a medium-sized agricultural plot to ensure consistent production of silk for your camp.

In this guide, we will tell you all about Silk and how to farm it by going to some of the best farming spots in Ark Valguero.

There are a couple of ways to farm Silk which are:

Lymantria, a large, moth-like creature that resides close to streams where creatures get their water, may be farmed and killed to make silk. You can tame, grow, and then establish Lymantria farms for a large production line rather than simply slaughtering them for silk.

Purple Flowers in the White Cliff area is another method to farm Silk in Ark Valguero. These flowers are usually located beside a water source.

Ark Valguero Silk Locations

The general locations for farming Silk via Lymantria are marked in the picture below:

Silk can be farmed via the Purple flowers at the following locations:

Location #1

Silk can be farmed at the following coordinates:

73 LAT

86 LON

Location #2

Silk can be farmed in Ark Valguero at the following coordinates:

5 LAT

5 LON

Location #3

Silk can be farmed at the following coordinates:

5 LAT

85 LON

Location #4

Silk can be farmed at the following coordinates:

3 LAT

1 LON

Location #5

Silk can be farmed in Ark Valguero at the following coordinates:

4 LAT

7 LON

Location #6

Silk can be farmed in Ark Valguero at the following coordinates:

6 LAT

9 LON

Location #7

Silk can be farmed at the following coordinates:

9 LAT

8 LON

Location #8

Silk can be farmed at the following coordinates:

4 LAT

1 LON

Location #9

Silk can be farmed in Ark Valguero at the following coordinates:

8 LAT

7 LON

Location #10

Silk can be farmed at the following coordinates:

82 LAT

3 LON

Location #11

Silk can be farmed at the following coordinates:

7 LAT

5 LON

Location #12

Silk can be farmed at the following coordinates aswell:

7 LAT

6 LON

Location #13

Silk can be at the following coordinates: