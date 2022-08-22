You can find artifacts in caves or inside oceans in Ark The Center expansion. These unique items are used for summoning bosses in Ark The Center. You can find them at the end of caves, but it might be a little difficult for you to find them in oceans.

This guide will cover the detailed location of all the artifacts you can find in Ark The Center so you can locate them easily.

Ark The Center Artifact Locations

Brute Artifact

Clever Artifact

Cunning Artifact

Devious Artifact

Devourer Artifact

Hunter Artifact

Immune Artifact

Massive Artifact

Pack Artifact

Skylord Artifact

Strong Artifact

Where to Find the Brute Artifact

The exact coordinates for the Brute Artifact are following

6 LAT

3 LON

It is located underwater inside a deep trench. You have to start from some location close to the coordinates and then go towards it after getting underwater.

Once you get close to it, you will notice a white light close to a green bulb. Just go in the opposite direction of the green bulb, and you will find another green bulb.

Now move towards the coordinates mentioned above to find the Brute artifact. We recommend using some fast mount as you may encounter dangerous creatures like Alpha Mosasaurus.

Where to Find the Devourer and Clever Artifact

The exact coordinates for the artifact of Devourer and Clever are given below

Artifact of Devourer

1 LAT

1 LON

Artifact of Clever

2 LAT

1 LON

You can find these artifacts inside the north ice cave. You can find the cave entrance at 18.6 LAT and 29.9 LON. After entering the cave, move a little forward and look down.

You will see a hole right in the middle going further down. Jump into the hole, and you will see two paths right in front of each other. One will take you to the artifact of Devourer and the other to the artifact of Clever.

You can collect them in any order, so it depends on you. There are some Gigas here as well, close to the entrance, so it wouldn’t be safe for you to build a base here. Inside the cave, you will need some fast tame to avoid some dangerous creatures.

Where to Find the Cunning Artifact

The exact coordinates for the Cunning Artifact are following

1 LAT

0 LON

To find this artifact, you have to reach the mountain edge at the 30.1 LAT and 03.6 LON. From here, fall, and you will see a waterfall and an open area under the cliff.

It is a cliffside cave, and you must follow the water stream to get to the artifact quite quickly.

Where to Find the Devious Artifact

The exact coordinates for the Devious Artifact are following

1 LAT

6 LON

To get to this artifact, you must reach the mountain edge at 36.9 LAT and 24.9 LON. From here, if you look down in the direction opposite the Obelisk, you will see a small waterfall in the middle.

So jump down, and you will see a cave behind this waterfall. Right after entering this cave, turn right, and you will find the Devious artifact.

Where to Find the Hunter Artifact

The exact coordinates for the Hunter Artifact are following

8 LAT

3 LON

You can find this artifact inside the lava oasis cave. You can find the cave entrance at the 15.7 LAT and 50.4 LON. Enter the cave and go all the way to the end.

You will find the artifact surrounded by some small crawling creatures. There is no point in fighting them, so aggro them, and they will fall in the water.

Where to Find the Immune Artifact

The exact coordinates for the Immune Artifact are following

2 LAT

5 LON

It is again an underwater location where you will find the Immune artifact. To get to this location, you should start from the 46.4 LAT and 63.1 LON and enter the door you see in front.

Immediately, jump into the water and move towards the above coordinates. You will find this artifact pretty easily without encountering a significant danger. You might face some sharks here.

Where to Find the Pack Artifact

The exact coordinates for the Pack Artifact are following

7 LAT

7 LON

You can find this artifact inside a cave in the underground world. You can find the cave entrance at the 52.8 LAT and 54.2 LON. After entering the cave, you must go to the cave’s end by crossing the crystal area.

In the end, you must cross the jumping puzzle to reach the Pack artifact. You will not face any dangerous creatures in the cave.

Where to Find the Skylord Artifact

The exact coordinates for the Skylord Artifact are following

1 LAT

9 LON

Skylord Artifact is inside a cave in the snow region. You can find the cave entrance at the 59.8 LAT and 22.3 LON. Enter the cave and go to the end to find this artifact.

You will find some small creatures around it, and dealing with them wouldn’t be challenging. Other than that, you will also find two Easter Eggs in this cave.

Where to Find the Strong and Massive Artifact

The exact coordinates for the artifact of Massive and Strong are given below.

Artifact of Strong

2 LAT

9 LON

Artifact of Massive

2 LAT

4 LON

You can find these artifacts inside the lava cave. You can find the cave entrance at the 11.1 LAT and 67.7 LON. Enter the cave and jump down. After that, you enter the small opening on the right side, and down you will find the massive artifact.

Come back to the entrance and follow the path going up to find the Strong artifact right above the lava. Here again, you will find some small creatures close to the artifacts. Just aggro them, and they will fall in the lava.

With that, you should now face no issues in finding the locations for all the Artifacts in Ark The Center.