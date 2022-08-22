Ark The Center Metal Locations

To produce important supplies in Ark The Center to function, you will need metal. Various types of rocks could be farmed, however, only a small number of them have any real worth.

Compared to regular rocks, metal rocks typically seem softer and shinier. If you know where to look for it and knowing how to farm it efficiently is essential since metal is also needed to produce other supplies or resources.

In this guide, we will cover all of your questions related to Metal Farming Locations in Ark The Center.

Ark The Center Metal Farming Locations

Nearly everywhere on the globe, metal could be located and is spread rather equally. There are a few nodes on the mountains and hills in the forests, on tropical islands, on the Floating Island, Monster Face Island, in the Snow biomes, in caverns, etc. However, it appears that the Center (60, 20) and Batman (95, 66) have the largest densities.

You will undoubtedly farm metal from these sources, however, the output may fluctuate from source to source. The shiny gold rocks or the black and blue rocks are the ones that yield the maximum metal.

All Metal Farming locations in Ark The Center are marked on the map below:

On Ark The Center, there are five prime areas for mining securely and farming metal in large quantities. The following locations are listed:

Location #1

Another Metal deposit can be farmed at the following coordinates:

6 LAT

9 LON

Location #2

Head over to the coordinates mentioned below to farm metal:

54 LAT

61 LON

Location #3

Metal can be farmed at the following coordinates aswell:

4 LAT

8 LON

Location #4

Another Metal deposit can be farmed in Ark The Center at the following coordinates:

1 LAT

2 LON

Location #5

Head over to the coordinates mentioned below to farm metal: