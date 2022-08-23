Ark Crystal Isles Giant Worker Bee Location and Taming

The Giant Worker Bee is one of the hardest creatures to tame in Ark Crystal Isles. This guide will help you locate and tame Giant Worker Bee by explaining each step you need to take in detail.

Ark Crystal Isles Giant Bee Worker Location

There aren’t many locations in Ark Crystal Isles where the Giant Worker Bee is found but we managed to find a couple of locations where it can be easily located. We have marked and mentioned the coordinates below:

LAT: 31.5 LON: 31.1

How to Tame Giant Worker Bee

Before we get to the taming process, you must take a note of the food required to tame the Giant Worker Bee, and below is the list which will help you in that regard:

Simple Kibble

Raw Mutton

Cooked Lamb Chop

Raw Prime Meat

Rare Flower

Cooked Prime Meat

Raw Prime Fish Meat

Raw Meat

Cooked Prime Fish Meat

Cooked Meat

Raw Fish Meat

Cooked Fish Meat

If you know how to tame a giant worker bee, it might seem like one of the hardest and most irritating things you can do, but with the right knowledge, equipment, and animals, you’ll be able to make it easy and simple, despite the inconvenience. Generally, the taming process starts by destroying wild beehives so the Bee appears. Get close to her and feed her favored foods to passively tame her.

It’s only possible if the Drones surrounding her are friendly towards you and any other tame close by, but it’s tough. In most cases, a Ghillie Suit and Bug Repellant are necessary to get close enough without provoking the Drones, although this is not essential if one is swift. Hold the crouch button to go prone after equipping Ghillie armor and spraying repellent.

If you crawl up to her, you won’t anger the Drones, so feed her. To open the hive, you can use a variety of weapons including melee weapons, firearms, or explosives. However, tames are by far the most effective method. For hives located on high cliffs or redwood trees, Tapejara and Dimorphodon tend to be the best options for taming.

Get the Queen out of the Hive

Getting the Queen out of the hive and busting it starts the real challenge, and that’s why it’s so hard to tame her: she always flies and roams in the downward direction, letting her get to places and heights where it’s hard to feed or tame her.

There’s one way to negate this challenge, and that’s by bringing the right equipment. She needs a trap she can fly into, then close when she’s trapped, so she stays still. Depending on where the hive is on a tree or cliff, or whether it’s on the ground, you’ll need to build a trap.

Trees and cliffs are good places for hives; build a trap of 2×2 wood/adobe or better containing 4 foundations, 8 doors, and 1 giant hatchframe and giant trap door at the top.