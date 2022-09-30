Ark Survival Evolved Metal Locations Guide

Metal is a craftable and useful resource in Ark Survival Evolved. Metal looks like a lumpy rock, and it can be mined from rocks as well.

Here’s a guide that will help you locate and learn about Metal in Ark Survival Evolved and all its DLC expansions.

Ark Survival Evolved Metal locations

There are plenty of locations in Ark Survival Evolved that are home to Metal. These locations include Whitesky Peak, Winter’s Mouth, Frozen Fang, Red Peak, Caverns of Lost Faith, and many more. We have also mentioned a few coordinates below in which Metal is found on Ark The Island Map:

Location #1



LAT 85

LON 85

Location #2



LAT 81

LON 62

Location #3



LAT 84

LON 51

Location #4



LAT 75

LON 49

Location #5



LAT 85

LON 85

Location #6



LAT 81

LON 62

Location #7



LAT 84

LON 51

Location #8



LAT 64

LON 61

Location #9



LAT 57

LON 48

Location #10



LAT 21

LON 20

Uses of Metal in Ark Survival Evolved

Metal can be used to craft other items as well. These items include:

Alarm Clock

Ammo Box

ARK Anniversary Surprise Cake

Compass

Dodo Cultivator Bit

Feeding Trough

Halo Headband Skin

Heart-shaped Shield Skin

Ichthyosaurus Saddle

Love Shackles Skin

Metal Ingot

Navigation Kit

Toilet

Tripwire Alarm Trap

Wooden Table

One thing you must keep in mind is that Metal is mined from rocks in Ark Survival Evolved.

Metal Locations in Ark Ragnarok

Ragnarok is a free extension for Ark Survival Evolved. You can find plenty of unique creatures and resources in this DLC expansion of Ark Survival Evolved.

Metal in Ark Ragnarok can be found very easily in almost every location on the map including Pelagornis Islands, Canyon, Kings Gulch and Caspers Mountain Metal is very rare in Deathsands.

Metal Locations in Ark Genesis: Part 1 & 2

Genesis is a paid Ark Survival Evolved expansion. Metal in Ark Genesis can be found in abundance. Some of the famous locations in Ark Genesis where metal is found in bulk include Volcano, Open Water, and Swamp for Genesis Part 1.

A few of the famous locations where the metal can be crafted in Genesis part 2 include Boros Sector, Pale Peak, Roaring Rock, and Norfall River.

Metal Locations in Crystal Isles

Crystal Isles is another free DLC expansion of Ark Survival Evolved. Metal in Crystal Isles is found in bulk. If you want to locate Metal in Crystal Isles, head to the waterfall, floating isles, redwood, and Eldritch Isle. These areas might be surrounded by lethal dinos, so you must be focused.

Metal Locations in Ark the Center

Ark The Center is a unique and pleasant map of Ark Survival Evolved. Metal is spread across different regions in The Center. The most famous locations to look for Metal in Ark the Center include Lava Cave, Snowy Mountain North, Floating Island, and the Jungle.

Metal Locations in Ark Valguero

Ark Valguero is one of the largest maps by area in Ark Survival Evolved. A large area of Valguero makes it very easy for the players to find resources. Metal in Ark Valguero can be found in Boreal Forest, Tundra, Highmountain, Snow Mountains, Snow Desert, and Felsblock Plateau.

Metal Locations in Ark Scorched Earth

There are many mountains in Ark Scorched Earth. Map of Ark Scorched Earth is a bit different from other Ark Survival Evolved DLC expansions.

The best places to look for Metal in Ark Scorched Earth include mountains on all four directions of the map, Old Tunnels, Eastern Badlands, Southern East Canyons, and Southern High Desert.

Metal Locations in Ark Lost Island

Ark Lost Island is a free expansion of Ark Survival Evolved. This expansion includes a lot of resources and creatures. Metal in Ark Lost Island can be found at Whitesky Peak, Winter’s Mouth, Frozen Fang, and Caverns of Lost Faith.

Metal Locations in Ark Fjordur

The latest DLC expansion of Ark Survival Evolved includes Ark Fjordur. This expansion has been very trendy as it includes some new creatures and resources as well.

Metal can be extracted from golden-colored rocks in Ark Fjordur. The best places to look for Metal in Ark Fjordur include Mountain tops, caves, rivers, coves, and deep underwater.