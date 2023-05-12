Ark Survival Evolved Dye Guide

In ARK Survival Evolved, you can dye a number of items including Tools, Saddles, Clothes, Buildings, and more. This guide takes a detailed look at how you can Dye stuff in the game and mentions all of the Dye recipes in the game.

How to Dye an item in ARK Survival Evolved

Dye is used to color items and structures in Ark Survival Evolved. To dye an item, you simply need to have your desired dye in your inventory and the item you wish to dye. To start, left-click and hold the dye and drag it over the highlighted areas. Paintbrush or Spray Painter structures serve a similar purpose. Select dye in the bottom-left and voila!

As for creating a dye, you need a Cooking Pot with some Water added to it. Add the desired berries into the Cooking Pot and light the fire which will yield the dye. Thatch is a better fuel for producing dyes as compared to wood as its combustion does not result in the production of charcoal which is an unnecessary material. Also, note that 1x Waterskin creates 5x dye.

Dyes can be removed from structures and items using soap. Soaps can be manufactured in industrial cookers or cooking pots.

Dye Recipes

Red Dye

Recipe: 1x Water + 2x Charcoal + 15x Tintoberry

White Dye

Recipe: 1x Water + 2x Charcoal + 15x Stimberry

Yellow Dye

Recipe: 1x Water + 2x Charcoal + 15x Amarberry

Blue Dye

Recipe: 1x Water + 2x Charcoal + 15x Azulberry

Black Dye

Recipe: 1x Water + 2x Charcoal + 15x Narcoberry

Green Dye

Recipe: 1x Water + 2x Charcoal + 9x Azulberry + 9x Amarberry.

Purple Dye

Recipe: 1x Water + 2x Charcoal + 9x Azulberry + 9 Tintoberry

Orange Dye

Recipe: 1x Water + 2x Charcoal + 9x Amarberry + 9 Tintoberry

Brown Dye

Recipe: 1x Water + 2x Charcoal + 3x Azulberry + 9 Tintoberry + 6x Amarberry

Silver Dye

Recipe: 6x Narcoberry + 12x Stimberry + Gunpowder + Water

Royalty Dye

Recipe: 7x Azulberry +7x Tintoberry+4x Narcoberry + Gunpowder + Water

Forest Dye

Recipe: 7x Amarberry+7x Azulberry + 4x Narcoberry +Gunpowder + Water

Pink Dye

Recipe: 12x Tintoberry +6x Stimberry + Gunpowder +Water

Parchment Dye

Recipe: 12x Amarberry +6x Stimberry + Gunpowder + Water

Cyan Dye

Recipe: 6x Amarberry + 12x Azulberry + Sparkpowder +Water

