How To Set Up A Dedicated Server In ARK: Survival Evolved

In ARK: Survival Evolved, you can create a dedicated server, letting you and your friends experience the world according to your rules. Creating a Dedicated Server is complicated, as you’ll need to go through several steps to get your server up and running.

In this guide, we’ll discuss how you can create a dedicated server in ARK: Survival Evolved, we’ll cover the prerequisites, how exactly you can set up a server, and some useful console commands so you can personalize your ARK experience.

Before we begin it is important to note that you cannot set up dedicated servers on Console (PS4, PS5, Xbox)

ARK: Survival Evolved Dedicated Servers Requirements (PC/Linux)

To create a Dedicated Server for Ark Survival Evolved, on PC and Linus the first step you’ll need to take is to forward your ports. This is done through your router settings, in which you must forward certain TCP/UDP ports.

The TCP/UDP ports for ARK: Survival Evolved are:

TCP/UDP: 27015

TCP/UDP: 7777

If you don’t know how to forward ports on your router/modem, head to Portforward to find out how to forward ports on your specific router brand/module.

Additionally, you will need to have the following to create programs installed:

Latest DirectX updated (available in \arkserver\_commonredist\DirectX)

Latest Visual Studio 2013 update (available in arkserver\_commonRedist\Vredist)

SteamCMD, which can be downloaded from here .

The first two programs are not required for Linux

How to Setup Ark: Survival Evolved Dedicated Server (PC/Linux)

Now to get the main thing started. You will need to extract the SteamCMD download.

Next, open the root ArkServer folder located in your drive. Inside that folder, create a folder where you wish to store the Dedicated Server Files.

Once done, run SteamCMD.exe. Once it has completed downloading and a command prompt comes up, type the following:

login USERNAME PASSWORD

force_install_dir C:\ARKServer\(change according to your own location)app_update 346110 validate

Now, to create a Server batch file for easy server launching, you should head over to ArkServer\shootergame\binaries\win64\.

Firstly, make sure the file extensions are visible on your Windows File Explorer. Next, right-click and create a Text Document, then rename it to Serverstart.bat.

TIP Once your Dedicated Server is set up, you can run mods on it through the Steam Workshop.

Open the file in a text editor (Notepad) and past the following in it:

start ShooterGameServer “TheIsland?SessionName=GameServerSetup?QueryPort=27015?ServerPassword=MyPassword?ServerAdminPassword=MYPassword?listen”

exit

Double-clicking this Bat file will now launch the server. When you host a dedicated server on PC/Linux, crossplay is turned on by default, meaning you’ll be able to play with your friends on PS4, PS5, and Xbox.

FYI A new Steam Tool enables you to set up and manage your Dedicated Servers in ARK through a simple application.

Configuring the Server

Head to shootergame/saved/config/windowsserver/gameusersettings.ini and open the configuration file. Inside the file, paste the following:

Password=genesis

ServerPassword=genesis

MaxPlayers=10

FYI Several hosting websites let you buy and/or rent Dedicated Servers for ARK: Survival Evolved.

Ark: Survival Evolved Server Commands (PC/Linux)

You can use several Server Commands to shape the experience of your Dedicated Server, however, to use them, you must first enable/launch server consoles. To launch the server console inside the game, you simply need to press Tab to bring up the command prompt. Type in:

enablecheats <adminpassword> (Type admin password without the brackets)

If you are struggling to log in as admin, head to the game’s ini file, remove all password-related commands, and then add the following:

[AdminPassword] Password=ADMINPW

ServerPassword=