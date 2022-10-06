Ark Survival Evolved Alpha T-Rex Taming Guide

Alpha T-Rex is the superior version of Rex in Ark Survival Evolved, having a bigger size and more power compared to a normal T-Rex. The Alpha creatures cannot be knocked down making them untamable. Facing an Alpha T-Rex without any strategy will result in instant death. The following guide highlights the location and taming process of an Alpha T-Rex in Ark Survival Evolved.

Ark Survival Evolved Alpha T-Rex Locations

The following map highlights the locations of Alpha T-Rex in Ark the Island:

These coordinates mark the location of The Grand Hills. The Grand Hills are on the Northern side of Redwood Forests and are surrounded by three mountains. Alpha T-Rex sometimes shows up at this location.

42 LAT

32 LON

Alpha T-Rex location in Ark Extinction

The following map highlights the locations of Alpha T-Rex in Ark Extinction:

The Sanctuary in Ark Extinction is a huge ancient city. Although very rare, the Alpha T-Rex spawns at this location, particularly around the following coordinates:

48 LAT

33 LON

Alpha T-Rex location in Ark The Center

The following map highlights the location of Alpha T-Rex in Ark The Center:

Alpha T-Rex spawns on the floating Island in Ark the Centre. Floating Island is surrounded by waterfalls and floats over a landlocked ocean.

How to Tame Alpha T-Rex

Alpha T-Rex is an apex and alpha predator. Without cheat codes in the admin console command box, it is impossible to tame this beast. The forcetame cheat can be used to tame Alpha. In case, this doesn’t work write the forcetame cheat again as sometimes there can be issues.