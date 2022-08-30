You’ll need metal in Ark Ragnarok for crafting many necessary tools and structures. You must refine it into Ingots to get the most out of it. To do so, you will need two pieces of metal ore at the Industrial or any other forge to make one Ingot.

You can find metal rocks throughout the Ark Ragnarok map, but we have covered some best locations for you in this guide.

Ark Ragnarok Best Metal Locations

Once you get to a location where you can find metal rocks, you will need to look out for stones that are smoother and a little golden in color. Ordinary rocks can also yield a small amount of metal. But, that will take a lot of time to gather a good quantity of metal ore.

We recommend you use some metal pick on the metal rocks you find at the locations we will mention below. But still, the best way of gathering a lot of metal is using an Ankylosaurus as it will reduce the weight of metal by 85% when in its inventory.

This way, you can gather a good quantity of metal ore which you can smelt at any forge to get Metal Ingots. This resource is essential as it is used to craft many necessary items given below.

ARK Anniversary Surprise Cake

Compass

Feeding Trough

Halo Headband Skin

Heart-shaped Shield Skin

Ichthyosaurus Saddle

Love Shackles Skin

Metal Ingot

Toilet

Tripwire Alarm Trap

Wooden Table

The map below covers the location of all the metal nodes that you can find in Ark Ragnarok.

Location #1

The first location where you can farm a lot of metal ore is at the following coordinates.

1 LAT

2 LON

It is a small cliff right at the Edge of the Island where you can find 30+ nodes of metal. Using a metal pick or a mining drill is a great option to collect metal ore quickly.

Location #2

Go to the coordinates below to find the second location to farm metal ore.

8 LAT

3 LON

These coordinates will again take you to a small cliff between some mountains and Redwoods. Here you will find more than 15 metal nodes. So it is not a bad location to farm metal ore in Ark Ragnarok.

Location #3

The following coordinates will take you to the third metal farming location.

9 LAT

4 LON

This location is close to the second location where we found metal nodes. Here you will find more than 25 metal nodes around the base area of the cliffs. If you move towards the 69.2 LON, you will find another spot with 30+ metal nodes, which is a great location.

Location #4

Head to the coordinates below to find the fourth location to farm metal in Ark Ragnarok.

3 LAT

9 LON

The coordinates will take you to the highlands in the top right corner of the map. Here you will find a lot of metal nodes if you explore the Highlands area. You can move towards the (21.4, 76.3) coordinates to find more metal deposits in the Highlands.

Location #5

The fifth location to farm a lot of metal is at the following coordinates.

13 LAT

43 LON

These coordinates will take you to the Pelagornis Islands. Here you will find more than 60 nodes of metal scattered around the small cliffs.

Location #6

Head to the coordinates given below to find the sixth metal ore location.

2 LAT

9 LON

In the central Canyon, you will find a good quantity of metal ore inside a cave behind the Waterfall. Not just inside the cave, you can find metal nodes in the area close to the Waterfall.

Location #7

You can head to the following coordinates to find the seventh metal ore location in Ark Ragnarok.

24 LAT

41 LON

Here at the Kings Gulch, you will find more than 50 metal nodes inside a cave area right between two mountains.

Location #8

Go to the coordinates mentioned below to find the eighth metal deposit site in Ark Ragnarok.

45 LAT

4 LON

You can start from the coordinates mentioned above, which will take you to Caspers Mountain. Now you can move towards the 53.3 LAT and 30.1 LON to find more than 80 metal nodes in Ark Ragnarok.