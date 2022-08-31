Honey is one of the best food replacements you can opt for in Ark Ragnarok but its supply is very limited, so you might have trouble finding it. This guide aims to help you easily locate and farm honey and bee hives so that you can start using this amazing resource in your daily Ark adventures.

Besides sweet veggie cakes and extraordinary kibble, honey can be used to make other foods. Other creatures can be lured with honey too.

You can also use honey as bait to tame or attract anything. Baiting sea creatures with honey can also be done with fishing rods. You should always keep honey in the fridge because it goes bad very fast.

Ark Ragnarok Bee Hive and Honey Locations

Honey is mostly found near the Rocky cliffs and castle in Ark Ragnarok. To find Bee hives, you must find Giant Bee. After finding the Giant bee, you must tame it first. You can tame the Giant bee by using Pikes, ranged weapons, and spears.

After taming them successfully, you will find Bee hives as well. Below we have marked the exact location in which Bee hives are found so that you can extract honey with ease.

Below we have mentioned multiple locations in which Bee Hives are found.

Location #1

Use the coordinates mentioned below to find Bee Hives and get honey from them.

LAT: 31.8 LON: 29.8

Location#2

Head to the coordinates below to farm some honey from Be Hives.

LAT: 50.8 LON: 39.5