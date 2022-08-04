Finding and extracting oil from oil veins is very important in ARK Lost Island. Oil veins require an oil pump to extract oil. Every 20 seconds, the pump will produce 1 unit of oil in its inventory. These Veins are found in abundance throughout the map. This guide will help you locate Oil Veins in Ark Lost Island.

Ark Lost Island Oil Vein Locations

As mentioned above, it is necessary to have Oil Pumps if you want to produce oil from Oil Veins. Lucky for you, Oil Veins are found in abundance on Lost Island. Below we have listed different locations in which Oil Veins are found. We have mentioned the coordinates as well.

Location#1

The first Oil Vein can be found at the following coordinates:

LAT: 92.8 LON: 38.9

Location#2

To find this Oil vein, head to the following coordinates:

LAT: 90.9 LON: 36.3

Location#3

Head to the following coordinates to find this Oil Vein:

LAT: 91.8 LON: 37.5

Location#4

This Oil Vein can be found by going to the following coordinates

LAT: 91.3 LON: 38.9

Location#5

To find this Oil vein, head to the following coordinates:

LAT: 89.0 LON: 40.0

Location#6

This Oil Vein can be found by going to the following coordinates

LAT: 88.0 LON: 47.0

Location#7

Head to the following coordinates to find this Oil Vein:

LAT: 91.0 LON:60.7

Location#8

To find this Oil vein, head to the following coordinates:

LAT: 83.7 LON: 61.1

Location#9

Head to the following coordinates to find this Oil Vein:

LAT: 93.2 LON: 63.8

Location#10

To find this Oil Vein can be found by going to the following coordinates

LAT: 87.5 LON: 47.7