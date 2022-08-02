You must collect the eggs and hatch them to obtain Magmasaur dragons in Ark Lost Island. Read this guide to learn about all the locations where you can find Magmasaur Eggs in Ark Lost Island.

Magmasaur is a creature in Ark Lost Island that can use fire to its advantage. It is opposite to every other creature in Ark Lost Island that will get hurt by heat and fire. You can also tame the Magmasaur dragons in Ark Lost Island.

Ark Lost Island Magmasaur Eggs Location

In Ark Lost Island, Magmasaur Eggs can be found in the Northeast region of the map. You can easily travel to both caves by going to (10.5,66.9) and (22.3,65.3) coordinates. The layout of both the caves is the same. You will see one Dragon guarding the eggs and walking inside the river of lava.

Inside the cave, there will be patches of magma, and the Magmasaur Eggs will be on top of them. Magmasaur Eggs are the babies of the Dragon. You must steal the eggs from the Dragon.

The first and easiest way is to collect the eggs without the Dragon knowing. That way, you don’t have to deal with the Dragon. The other way is to kill the Dragon with the help of your Dragon.

The only drawback to the last method is that once you kill the Dragon, the Dragon will not lay any more eggs. You can kill the Dragon once you have all the high-level eggs, but before, it is not advised the kill the Dragon.

Magmasaur Eggs are the thing that you will need regularly. To increase your convenience in traveling to the cave where the dragons lay the eggs, you can install a Teleporter inside the cave.

The last thing you will need is heat protection because of the lava inside the cave. The temperature of the cave will also rise as you go deeper inside. Full protection is recommended to prevent yourself from melting and losing your health.

Below is the image of the map, and each red dot represents the location where you can collect the Magmasaur Eggs on Ark Lost Island.

Volcano Cave

In Ark Lost Island, Magmasaur Eggs can be found inside the Volcano Cave. This cave is located in the Northeast of Lost Island. There is an entrance to the cave on the mountain’s South side.

Inside the cave, you will find the Dragon walking inside the river of lava. You need to travel inside the cave; on the left side, you will find the Magmasaur Eggs. The second egg will be straight ahead from where you found the first egg.

The coordinate of the location is given below:

5 LAT

9 LON

Dead End Cave

In Ark Lost Island, Magmasaur Eggs can be found inside the Dead-End Cave. Enter the cave from the entrance, and you will find the same river of lava inside the Dead-End Cave. There, you will also find the Dragon walking inside the river of lava.

Both Magmasaur Eggs can be found at the same spot on the right side of the cave. The coordinate of the location is given below:

3 LAT

3 LON

Best Dino for Getting Magmasaur Eggs

In Ark Lost Island, you will only need a Dino if you plan to kill a Magmasaur and obtain its eggs. If you have made up your mind to kill the Dragon, the low-level dragons will not put any fight. Therefore, you can kill them with the help of a Shotgun. Moving on to killing high-level Dragons. These dragons will require you to have either Giganotosaurus or Rex.