Ark Lost Island Giga Location and Taming

Giga is the largest Dino in Ark Lost Island, even bigger than the Spino and Rex. This predator can take out anything that comes in its way. But still, many players love to tame Giga, so we prepared this guide for you so you can find all the details about the Giga Location and Taming in Ark Lost Island.

Ark Lost Island Giga Location

Giganotosaurus can be found in five locations on the map, which can be seen below.

6° Latitude, 38.1° Longitude

0° Latitude, 29.5° Longitude

2° Latitude, 71.9° Longitude

8° Latitude, 31.0° Longitude

1° Latitude, 79.0° Longitude

The above coordinates are not of the exact area where you will find them as they continue to move. But you will find them close to the coordinates given above.

After reaching any of the coordinates mentioned above, you can look around a little to find them. They are huge, so it will be quite easy for you to spot them.

How to Tame Giga

Taming a Giganotosaurus is not a safe bet because it will throw you off when enraged even after taming. Most players want to tame it because of its presence on the battlefield.

Taming the Giganotosaurus is a long process that involves controlling the predator using a lot of tranquilizers and feeding. The foods below will work best in taming the Giga in Ark Lost Island.

Exceptional Kibble

Raw Mutton

Raw Prime Meat

Raw Prime Fish Meat

Cooked Lamb Chop

Cooked Prime Meat

Of all the food mentioned above, Exceptional Kibble works best. You will need 19 Exceptional Kibble to tame Giganotosaurus in approximately 46 minutes.

Other than that, you will also need 450 narcotics per hour. Now while starting the taming process, the first thing you will be doing is crafting the Giga saddle so the Shock Tranquilizer gets unlocked.

Giganotosaurus has high resistance, so you will need around 250 shocking tranquilizer darts to knock it down. While attempting to tranquilize this predator make sure you have an extra long-neck rifle to tackle the situation in which you lose one rifle.

Once you are completely prepared to tackle Giganotosaurus in Ark Lost Island, the first method you can try is to go to a high altitude and fire your weapon from there. In this way, you will be protected from its rage.

Players can also try other methods like using a cliff or metal pillars, but they are not much successful. The best method is still the Giga trap. But you will need to collect enough metal to make a room with a ramp on one side. The stone structure wouldn’t work here as Giganotosaurus can break it easily.

If you can trap this predator, you can easily tranquilize it. All you have to do now is feed Giga with the food he loves, and you will be able to tame the biggest dino. Just make sure you are following the things mentioned above.